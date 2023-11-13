County property tax bill error affected 850 out of 56,000 invoices sent this October

MENDOCINO Co., 11/13/23 — Back in October, the county sent out a press release saying an error had been made on some tax bills. I was confused about my own property tax bill after reading the terse press release. I tried to find out whether to pay it, pay online or wait for amended paperwork to come in the mail. I ended up filing a California Public Records Act Request (CPRA) for information that I felt was lacking from the press release. After one return phone call, there was no other response, and several emails seeking information to the tax collector’s office were not answered.

Supervisor Dan Gjerde and county Assessor-Clerk Recorder-Registrar of Voters Katrina Bartolomie helped me find some information, but then the county returned the CPRA ahead of deadline Friday morning. Here are the questions and answers from the CPRA (in bold). The original press release is reprinted at the end.

Original press release:

It has come to our attention, taxpayers with more than one notice, could see errors on the tax bills, due to a printing error with the contracted vendor.

The corrected tax bills will be prepared and sent to you as soon as possible. To avoid any confusion, we kindly request you use the reprinted bill when sending in your payment.

We understand that errors like these can be inconvenient, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

If you have any questions or require further assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to our Tax Collector’s office at (707) 234-6875.

The first installment of taxes is due November 1 and delinquent after December 10. A 10% penalty attaches thereafter. The second installment is due February 1 of the following year and is delinquent after April 10.

