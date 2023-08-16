No red flag warning issued in Mendocino County; excessive heat warning remains in place

MENDOCINO Co., 8/16/23 – No red flag warning has been issued for any part of Mendocino County as of 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 16. The County of Mendocino issued a news release stating at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday that there was a red flag warning in place until 9 p.m. There is no warning in place. A red flag warning is in place for parts of Humboldt and Trinity counties.

An excessive heat warning is currently in place for inland Mendocino County until 11 p.m. Wednesday, August 16. The warning covers Hopland, Ukiah, Redwood Valley, Covelo, Willits, Leggett, Laytonville and Piercy. Learn more about the excessive heat warning, the forecast, and how to stay safe via our prior coverage here.

Despite inland Mendocino County being more vulnerable to wildfires due the likelihood of dry lightning, the result of Tropical Storm Eugene, which is just off the coast of Tijuana, Mexico, and increasingly dry and hot conditions, the wind conditions do not meet the National Weather Service’s guidelines for a red flag warning in Northern California. For example, the forecast must include three hours of wind gusts at 30 mph or higher and relative humidity at 15% or less. Find the current red flag warning for parts of Trinity and Humboldt County here. It is in place until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service Eureka, isolated thunderstorms are still possible this afternoon through northeastern Mendocino County, including Covelo, Willits, Potter Valley, Laytonville, Leggett and Piercy. The thunderstorms may bring little rain, resulting in the possibility of dry lightning. Additionally, the National Interagency Fire Center’s Coordination Center for Northern California has extended the high fire risk through Thursday.

The hot weather combined with the possibility of dry lightning caused by thunderstorms means the fire risk is high for inland Mendocino County. Learn how to prevent and prepare for wildfires here.

