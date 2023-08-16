Mendocino’s state fair cannabis winners celebrated on Aug. 20 in the Anderson Valley

MENDOCINO Co., 8/16/23 — The California State Fair has included cannabis awards for the last two years, and in this year’s competition, nine different Mendocino County cannabis cultivators won a total of 18 awards for their flowers. To celebrate the winners and their goods the Mendocino Cannabis Alliance and Visit Mendocino will be holding a reception and cannabis market at The Bohemian Chemist in the Anderson Valley on Sunday, August 20.

The State Fair first decided to include cannabis in the annual event in 2022, and North Coast cannabis cultivators won a slew of awards; this year, Mendocino County farmers dominated the outdoor cannabis category, and a number of local farms took home multiple awards.

The upcoming event will include a cannabis market, which is 21+, taking place from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., with a public reception from 5 – 6 p.m. The Bohemian Chemist is located at 9000 CA State Route 128 in Philo, and reservations are recommended for their onsite restaurant. The announcement from the organizers with more details is included below.

Visit Mendocino County (VMC) and Mendocino Cannabis Alliance (MCA) are coming together to congratulate Mendocino County’s licensed cannabis operators who took home honors at both the 2022 and 2023 California State Fair Cannabis Awards at a reception on August 20 at The Bohemian Chemist in Anderson Valley. The reception will take place alongside a Craft Cannabis Marketplace featuring some of the winners. The market takes place from 11 – 6PM, and the public reception is from 5 – 6PM.

Nine farms from Mendocino County, all of whom are MCA Members, took home a total of 18 State Fair Cannabis Awards for 2023, placing in each of the competition categories while dominating the Outdoor field winning 7 of 10 Golds. In 2022, 8 farms from Mendocino won a total of 17 awards.

Each year, the CA State Fair awards Golden Bear Awards to the highest testing cultivars in each category from all light sources. In 2023, locals Heartrock Mountain Farmwon the Golden Bear award for CBDa, Esensia won the Golden Bear award for Terpinolene and Green Shock Farms won the Golden Bear award for Ocimene.

Additional wins in 2023 from Mendocino include:

Emerald Spirit Botanicals (Outdoor Category)

– Most Unique – Gold with their Pink Boost Goddess for a second year in a row

Esensia (Outdoor Category)

– Gold for Myrcene with their Pixie Dust

– Gold for Terpinolene with their Maracuya

– 2 x Silver for their Rose Petal (Terpinolene and Total Terpene Content)

Greenshock Farms (Outdoor Category)

– Gold for Ocimene with their Passion Orange Guava

– Silver for Ocimene with Tropical Sleighride

HappyDay Farms (Outdoor Category)

– Gold for THCa with their Strawberry Biscotti

Heartrock Mountain Farms (Outdoor Category)

– Gold for CBDa with their Love Laughter

Martyjuana (Outdoor Category)

– Gold for Limonene with their Supreme Gelato

Family First Farms (Mixed Light Category)

– Gold for Ocimene with their Black Apple Kush

Higher Heights (Mixed Light Category)

– Gold for Total Terpene Content with their Mendo Crumble

– 2 x Silver for Myrcene and Caryophyllene with their Mendo Crumble

Wood Wide Farms (Indoor Category)

– Gold for Ocimene with their Dutch Treat

Adults 21 and over are welcome to attend the market from 11-6pm, and the public reception taking place from 5-6PM, to celebrate these victories with our community. Despite the challenges that we have all faced during this regulatory process, our local farmers are still producing some of the best cannabis in the world, and they deserve to be recognized for this significant accomplishment.

The Bohemian Chemist is at 9000 CA-128 Philo, CA 95466. Reservations are recommended for on-site restaurant Wickson serving lunch and dinner.

______________________________________

About Visit Mendocino County – VMC is part of the Mendocino County Tourism Commission (MCTC). MCTC is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to representing all of Mendocino County as a tourism destination, providing long-term economic development around a sustainable and vibrant travel and tourism strategy.

www.visitmendocino.com

About Mendocino Cannabis Alliance – MCA serves and promotes Mendocino County’s world-renowned cannabis cultivators and businesses through sustainable economic development, education and public policy initiatives.

www.mendocannabis.com