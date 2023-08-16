Mendocino County holding community resilience public meetings, starting in Hopland August 17

MENDOCINO Co., 8/16/23 — Mendocino County officials will be holding a series of meetings, beginning this Thursday, August 17 in Hopland, focused on building community resiliency in more vulnerable parts of the county. The meetings will be focused on talking with residence about their goals to build more resilient communities, and input will be used to inform future county grant applications and projects.

The meetings are funding through a grant from the California Office of Emergency Services, and also will take place in Boonville, Calpella/Redwood Valley, Caspar, Covelo, Ukiah, Willits, and Leggett. The Hopland meeting is planned for Thursday, August 17 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Hopland Veteran’s Memorial Building at 110 Feliz Creek Road.

Here’s the announcement from the county:

Advertisements

County of Mendocino to host community resilience public outreach and listening session in Hopland

In 2022, the County of Mendocino was awarded a Prepare California “Jumpstart” grant by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CALOES). The grant provides funds to build resiliency in census tracts in Mendocino County designated by CALOES as demonstrating high-hazard exposure and social vulnerability. As part of the grant, the County is hosting a series of public meetings in the identified census tracts that will offer the public an opportunity to communicate their resilience goals to the County. Input provided by these communities will be used to help determine resilience projects for which to pursue grant funding.



In addition to outreach sessions, the County of Mendocino will submit resilience-oriented grant applications, which will directly benefit the vulnerable census tracts, based on the input received during the outreach sessions.

Advertisements

Hopland Meeting



When:

Thursday, August 17th, 2023, from 5:30-7:00 PM



Where:

Hopland Veteran’s Memorial Building

110 Feliz Creek Road, Hopland, CA 95449



Additional public outreach listening sessions will be conducted in the communities of Boonville, Calpella/Redwood Valley, Caspar, Covelo, Ukiah, Willits, and Leggett. Information on the location and dates/times for those meetings will be released when it is available.



For meeting information, please contact Disaster Recovery at:

(707) 234-6303 or [email protected]