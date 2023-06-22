Mendocino, Humboldt, and Sonoma county farms win big at 2nd annual California State Fair cannabis awards

MENDOCINO Co., 6/22/23 — The winners of the second annual cannabis awards at the California State Fair have been announced, with Emerald Triangle farmers once again taking many top awards for the second year in a row.

This year’s competition featured indoor, outdoor, and mixed light divisions, with eleven categories per division, and “golden bear” awards for the “Best of California” category. The full list of 2023 cannabis awards can be found here.

Mendocino County farms particularly excelled in the outdoor cultivation category, with Esensia Farms, Heartrock Mountain Farms, and Greenshock Farm winning three of the golden bear awards in outdoor cultivation (with the mojority of the remaining winners located in Humboldt and Sonoma counties). Six of the ten gold medals in the outdoor competition were also awarded to Mendocino County farms, to Happy Day Farms, Heartrock Mountain Farm, Esensia, Martyjuana, and Greenshock Farms, plus a “unique” gold award to Emerald Spirit Botanicals for their Pink Boost Goddess strain. A number of other outdoor medals were also taken by local farms. There was also one gold medal winner in the indoor competition (Wood Wide Farms), and two gold medal winners in the mixed light competition (Family First Farms and Higher Heights) from Mendocino County.

The full list of winners can be found here, and the winning submissions will also be showcased at the California State Fair in Sacramento in July, including an awards ceremony happening on July 15.

Marty Clein, founder of Martyjuana in Covelo, notes in the announcement, “My wife Laura and I are over-the-moon to receive this recognition. Competition in sun grown flower is fierce, and while we’ve won awards before, this one feels extra special. This award is the equivalent to the Good Housekeeping seal of approval, which will energize our marketing and lift our brand.”

From the announcement:

“All award winners will be celebrated and showcased at the CA Cannabis Exhibit at the CA State Fair from July 14-30, 2023, at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds in Sacramento, California. The exhibit will be open to fairgoers 21 and older where they will be taken on an educational journey about the cannabis plant as well as the history and pioneers of cannabis in California. Exhibitors, speakers, and farmers will be on hand to bring this vibrant industry display to life. An awards ceremony and reception will be held inside the exhibit on Saturday, July 15, from 5 pm to 9 pm.”