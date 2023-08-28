Adventist Health Ukiah Valley to hold event for International Opioid Overdose Awareness Day on August 30

MENDOCINO Co., 8/28/23 — August 30 is International Opioid Overdose Awareness Day, and to bring awareness of the high ongoing rates of opioid deaths in Mendocino County, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley will be holding a “Day of Remembrance and Hope” event. The event will feature expert and community speakers talking about available resources and sharing stories about the impacts of opioid abuse in our community.

“We invite the community to help us remember those we’ve lost and support those who are still struggling,” notes the announcement from Adventist Health Ukiah Valley. The event will take place from 12 – 1 pm at the Ukiah Valley hospital’s old helipad at 275 Hospital Drive in Ukiah.

For more information about local resources for substance abuse, here’s our harm reduction resource guide for Mendocino County.

Here’s the announcement from Adventist Health:

Adventist Health Ukiah Valley to Hold “A Day of Remembrance and Hope” in honor of International Opioid Overdose Awareness Day

WHEN: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 12-1 p.m.

WHERE: 275 Hospital Drive Ukiah, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Old Helipad

WHAT: Substance use disorder is an epidemic that’s impacting the nation. More than 1 million people have died since 1999 from a drug overdose in the US. More than 75% of drug overdose deaths in 2021 involved an opioid.

The number of overdose deaths involving opioids, including prescription opioids, heroin, and synthetic opioids (like fentanyl), in 2021 was 10 times the number in 1999 and overdoses involving opioids killed more than 80,000 people in 2021, and nearly 88% of those deaths involved synthetic opioids.

The reality for Mendocino County is even more grim and alarming. We are #1 in the state for the number of deaths per capita this year. The rate of opioid overdoses in our county is 3 times higher than California’s average. At the height of the pandemic, 47 individuals lost their lives due to a preventable opioid overdose in Mendocino County. That’s more people who died from an opioid overdose than COVID-19 that year.

Almost every one of us knows someone who is fighting substance use or have lost someone they know to an opioid overdose. Every life lost is someone’s mother, sister, brother or friend. Help us address this epidemic by bringing more awareness to their stories and the resources available so we can bring hope and healing to our community.