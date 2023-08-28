The Mendocino Setlist: August 28-September 3

MENDOCINO Co., 8/28/23 – It’s going to be a great week of live music in Mendocino County with a bonus long weekend thanks to Labor Day.

If you haven’t checked out Cucina Verona’s new Patio Mundo on Mondays, it’s worth the visit. The Fort Bragg restaurant is breaking out its usual Italian fare with a unique food pop-up showcasing cuisine from around the world paired with festive music. This week, DJs Erica and Marco will spin Mexican and Yucatán music while chef Joe serves up traditional Yucatán cuisine on the shaded back patio.

Kokko’s Bar & Grill in Fort Bragg will close after Labor Day. The event venue will host one last shebang on Friday, September 1 with psychedelic jam band the Runabout. The event will be recorded, and Kokko’s is asking everyone to come prepared to dance and celebrate.

Don’t miss the return of the Mountain Folk Festival on Sunday, September 3, where it’s not just folk on the agenda – the headliner is Guerrilla Takeover, which will spin high energy reggae, hip-hop, dance and more. Proceeds for the festival benefit the Leggett Fire Department.

Finally, the popular Caspar Kings will be on a mini-tour of the county, including dates in Boonville, Fort Bragg and Mendocino. Don’t miss their unique rock and Caribbean sound.

Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].

Monday, August 28 Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, and (707) 954-9132. Patio Mundo – Cucina Verona’s weekly Patio Mundo pop-up focuses on world cuisine paired with accompanying DJs. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., $25 for supper, Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com. Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.

Tuesday, August 29 Jan Kessner – Accordionist Jan Kessner performs Italian-American classics during dinner service. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.

Wednesday, August 30 KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org. Laura Pope & Dave Patterson – Local talents Laura Pope & Dave Patterson perform jazz, blues, originals and standards. All ages, 5-8:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com. Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Helene Eve performs in Willits on Thursday, August 31. (Courtesy photo)

Thursday, August 31 Marcus McCallen Band – Performing in Northern California for over 20 years, guitarist and singer Marcus McCallen performs soulful and versatile music. He’s performed with Van Morrison, Chris Issak, Jerry Jeff Walker and others. Joining McCallen as his band will be Morgan Daniel on guitar and vocals, John Bush on bass and vocals, and Tim Cuny on drums. All ages, $10, 5-8 p.m., Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com. The Caspar Kings – The Caspar Kings formed during the pandemic shelter-in-place orders. Their sound is a unique blending of the varied backgrounds of the musicians with the pairing of traditional guitar-oriented rock and the melodic stylings of steel pans, highlighted by the vocal harmonies of the band’s four singers. All ages, 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, and (707) 954-9132. Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com. Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.

Friday, September 1 Doug Johns – Guitarist Doug Johns performs as part of Ukiah’s First Friday Art Walk. All ages, 5 p.m., free admission, Bona Marketplace, 116 W. Standley St., Ukiah, (707) 468-1113. Community Jam & Open Mic – Michael Colman hosts his monthly open mic and community jam night. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-7 p.m., Piaci Pub, 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-1133. The Caspar Kings – The Caspar Kings formed during the pandemic shelter-in-place orders. Their sound is a unique blending of the varied backgrounds of the musicians with the pairing of traditional guitar-oriented rock and the melodic stylings of steel pans, highlighted by the vocal harmonies of the band’s four singers. All ages, 5:30-7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. Bandajour – Local singer-songwriter Laura Pope and guitarist Dave Peterson perform pop, jazz and blues originals and covers. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5-8 p.m., the Pub at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com. Riding Zebras – Led by singer-songwriter Yoli Rose, the Riding Zebras perform electric rock covers and originals as part of Ukiah First Fridays. All ages, 5-8 p.m., free admission, Grace Hudson Museum, 431 S. Main St., Ukiah, (707) 467-2836, gracehudsonmuseum.org. Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Friday at karaoke night. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages. All ages, $10, 6-10 p.m., McCormick’s T-Lounge, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 918-7888, tupminigolf.com. Wolf Tree performs in Willits on Friday, September 1. (Courtesy photo) Wolf Tree – Multi-instrumentalist and singer Wolf Tree performs acoustic Americana each first Friday of the month at Northspur Brewing Company in Willits. All ages, 6-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Northspur Brewing Company, 101 N. Main St., Willits, (707) 518-4208, northspurbrewing.com. Back Porch Trio – Ukiah’s Back Porch Trio performs acoustic Americana originals and covers as part of Ukiah’s First Friday Art Walk. Other local acts will perform, too. All ages, 5-9 p.m., free admission, 220 N. Main St., Ukiah. Funkacillan – Mendocino County band Funkacillan performs gritty funk with soulful and rhythmic grooves. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $20, Willits Community Theatre, 37 W. Van Lane, Willits, (707) 459-0895, tickets on sale here. Clay Hawkins Duo – Slide guitarist and singer-songwriter Clay Hawkins and upright bass player Andrew Robertson perform. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. The Runabout – Kokko’s is closing after Labor Day and will go out with one last live concert featuring psychedelic band the Runabout. Space Funk will also perform. 21 and over, 9 p.m.-midnight, $10, Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.

Outlaw Space performs in Willits on Saturday, September 2. (Courtesy photo)

Saturday, September 2 Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Mountain Folk Festival – The annual Mountain Folk Festival returns with folk musicians from across the country. Proceeds benefit the Leggett Volunteer Fire Department. All ages, free admission, 10 a.m.-midnight, Leggett Valley Fire Station, 67001 CA-271, Leggett, (707) 925-6334. Caspar Kings – The Caspar Kings formed during the pandemic shelter-in-place orders. Their sound is a unique blending of the varied backgrounds of the musicians with the pairing of traditional guitar-oriented rock and the melodic stylings of steel pans, highlighted by the vocal harmonies of the band’s four singers. All ages, 2-5 p.m., no cover, Caspar Beach RV Park, 14441 Point Cabrillo Dr., Mendocino, (707) 964-3306. Bluegrass String Jam – Bluegrass musicians from throughout the region jam every first and third Saturday. The event is sponsored by the California Bluegrass Association. 21 and over, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194. Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5:30-8:30 p.m., Old Abalone Pub at the Westport Hotel, 38921 N. Highway 1, (707) 964-3688, westporthotel.us. DJ Larry Hacken – DJ Larry Hackekn, of KZYX’s Heavyweight Sound, spins reggae vinyl. 21 and over, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Dick’s Place, 45070 Main St., Mendocino. Outlaw Space – High energy post-jazz quartet Outlaw Space, from Seattle, performs as part of the final Willits Artwalk after-party of the year. Ketracell also performs. 18 and over, 9 p.m., $15, BACE, 109 N. Main St., Willits.

Twang Macallan performs at the Peg House in Leggett on Sunday, September 3. (Courtesy photo)

Sunday, September 3 Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com. Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com. Harbor & Seafood Festival – Point Arena hosts its annual Harbor & Seafood Festival to benefit Arena Cove harbor’s upkeep. This year’s performers include New Years Eve, Cement Eater, Middle Children and Buckridge Racket Club. All ages, 12-6 p.m., free admission, Arena Cove & Point Arena Pier, 810 Port Rd., Point Arena, more information here. Moon Rabbit – Five-piece modern rock band Moon Rabbit performs. All ages, 2-5 p.m., no cover, Caspar Beach RV Park, 14441 Point Cabrillo Dr., Mendocino, (707) 964-3306. Wolf Tree – Multi-instrumentalist and singer Wolf Tree performs a mix of alt country and Amerciana. All ages, 3-5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com. Twango Macallan – Musician Twango Macallan performs with his band. All ages, 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Peg House, 69501 Highway 101, Leggett, (707) 925-6444, thepeghouse.com. Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Sunday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Milano Bar, 300 E. Oak St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2785.