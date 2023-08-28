Mendocino County Featured Pet: Sugar Bear

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 8/28/23 – This week’s featured pet is Sugar Bear, a 10-month-old male Husky available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter.

Here’s his profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Sugar Bear has a typical Husky personality—he likes to be near his person. This lovely dog walks nicely on leash and knows “sit” and “shake.” Sugar Bear has good indoor manners and enjoys playing with toys. Also—S.B. is swooningly handsome! Sugar is a Husky teenager, 10 months old and 42 pounds.

You can read more about Sugar Bear here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.