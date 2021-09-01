Our resource guide for harm reduction and drug treatment services in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 8/31/21 — We put together this resource guide as part of our series on substance abuse treatment programs in Mendocino County.

If you or someone you know needs support or treatment for a drug use disorder, contact MCAVHN at (707) 462-1932 or drop in at 148 Clara Avenue in Ukiah Monday-Friday 9am-12pm.

For additional information on resources for support around drug use:

– Safe Rx Mendocino Opioid Safety Coalition: https://www.saferxmendocino.com/en/getting-help

– Mendocino County Substance Use Disorder Treatment (SUDT), 707-472-2637

TREATMENT PROVIDERS

Mendocino County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services

Ukiah Office

Address: 1120 S. Dora St.

Contact: (707) 472-2637

Website: www.mendocinocounty.org/government/health-and-human-services-agency/mentalhealth-services

Fort Bragg Office

Address: 790-B S. Franklin St.

Contact: (707) 961-2665

Website: www.mendocinocounty.org/government/health-and-human-services-agency/mentalhealth-services

Medication-Assisted Treatment

UKIAH

Mendocino Community Health Center (MCHC) – Hillside Health Center

Address: 333 Laws Ave, Ukiah, CA

Contact: (707) 468-1010

New Life Clinic

280 E. Standley St.

Contact: (707) 466-0001

Website: https://www.newlife.health/

WILLITS

Mendocino County Health Center (MCHC) – Little Lake Health Center

Address: 45 Hazel St., Willits, CA

Contact: (707) 456-9600

Redwood Medical Clinic

Address: 3 Marcela Dr., Suite C, Willits, CA

Contact: (707) 459-6115

FORT BRAGG

Mendocino Coast Clinics

Address: 205 S Street, Fort Bragg, CA

Contact: (707) 964-1251

ANDERSON VALLEY

Anderson Valley Health Center

Address: 13500 Airport Rd, Boonville, CA

Contact: 707-895-3477

LAYTONVILLE

Long Valley Health Center

Address: 50 Branscomb Rd, Laytonville, CA

Contact: 707-984-6131

A comprehensive providers list for Mendocino County MAT Treatment can be found here: MAT Treatment Providers

Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Program

Ford Street Project

Address: 201 Brush St, Ukiah, CA

Contact: (707) 462-6290

Website: https://www.fordstreet.org/substance-abuse-treatment

Harm Reduction Services

MCAVHN Care and Prevention Network

Address: 148 Clara Ave., Ukiah, CA (serves the entire county)

Contact: (707) 462-1932

Website: newmcavhn.org/index.htm

MCAVHN provides services and comfort to persons and families affected by HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis C, and the co-occurring disorders of mental illness and substance abuse. They offer crisis counseling, education and referrals, syringe exchange services, and much more.

Support Groups

Narcotics Anonymous

Contact: (707) 485-9110

Red Road to Wellness

Contact: (707) 467-5645

Mondays @ 6pm at the Indian Senior Center

Al-Anon/Alateen Support

Contact: (707) 818-1349

Contact: (707) 818-1349 Mendocino Coast Alcoholic Anonymous

24-hour hotline: (877) 546-9286

Website: www.mendocinocoastaa.com/meetingschedule

Ukiah Valley Intergroup Alcoholic Anonymous Community

24-hour hotline: (707) 462-7123

Website: www.aaukiah.org

FOR PARENTS: https://www.saferxmendocino.com/en/for-parents

WHAT YOU CAN DO:

WATCH OUT FOR PRESCRIPTION MISUSE

Experimenting or sharing

Ignoring label directions

Combining unknown drugs

Taking meds to get high

LOOK FOR WARNING SIGNS

Changes in physical appearance

Loss of interest or motivation

Different friends or activities

Unexplained pills or paraphernalia

DON’T MAKE IT EASY

Track and secure all medications

Block access to online drug sources

Properly dispose of unused medication

See Rx drug disposal locations

Get a Medication Lock Bag

Get Deterra

IF YOU NEED HELP

Get support. Talk to your health care provider, school counselor, prevention/treatment professional, friends or family. “Nonmedical Prescription Opioid Use in Childhood and Early Adolescence Predicts Transitions to Heroin Use in Young Adulthood” – Journal of Pediatrics (2015)

Thanks to Buffey Wright Bourassa at Safe RX Mendocino for help in compiling this resource list.