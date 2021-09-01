Our resource guide for harm reduction and drug treatment services in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 8/31/21 — We put together this resource guide as part of our series on substance abuse treatment programs in Mendocino County.
If you or someone you know needs support or treatment for a drug use disorder, contact MCAVHN at (707) 462-1932 or drop in at 148 Clara Avenue in Ukiah Monday-Friday 9am-12pm.
For additional information on resources for support around drug use:
– Safe Rx Mendocino Opioid Safety Coalition: https://www.saferxmendocino.com/en/getting-help
– Mendocino County Substance Use Disorder Treatment (SUDT), 707-472-2637
TREATMENT PROVIDERS
Mendocino County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services
- Ukiah Office
Address: 1120 S. Dora St.
Contact: (707) 472-2637
Website: www.mendocinocounty.org/government/health-and-human-services-agency/mentalhealth-services
- Fort Bragg Office
Address: 790-B S. Franklin St.
Contact: (707) 961-2665
Website: www.mendocinocounty.org/government/health-and-human-services-agency/mentalhealth-services
Medication-Assisted Treatment
UKIAH
- Mendocino Community Health Center (MCHC) – Hillside Health Center
Address: 333 Laws Ave, Ukiah, CA
Contact: (707) 468-1010
- New Life Clinic
280 E. Standley St.
Contact: (707) 466-0001
Website: https://www.newlife.health/
WILLITS
- Mendocino County Health Center (MCHC) – Little Lake Health Center
Address: 45 Hazel St., Willits, CA
Contact: (707) 456-9600
- Redwood Medical Clinic
Address: 3 Marcela Dr., Suite C, Willits, CA
Contact: (707) 459-6115
FORT BRAGG
- Mendocino Coast Clinics
Address: 205 S Street, Fort Bragg, CA
Contact: (707) 964-1251
ANDERSON VALLEY
- Anderson Valley Health Center
Address: 13500 Airport Rd, Boonville, CA
Contact: 707-895-3477
LAYTONVILLE
- Long Valley Health Center
Address: 50 Branscomb Rd, Laytonville, CA
Contact: 707-984-6131
A comprehensive providers list for Mendocino County MAT Treatment can be found here: MAT Treatment Providers
Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Program
- Ford Street Project
Address: 201 Brush St, Ukiah, CA
Contact: (707) 462-6290
Website: https://www.fordstreet.org/substance-abuse-treatment
Harm Reduction Services
- MCAVHN Care and Prevention Network
Address: 148 Clara Ave., Ukiah, CA (serves the entire county)
Contact: (707) 462-1932
Website: newmcavhn.org/index.htm
MCAVHN provides services and comfort to persons and families affected by HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis C, and the co-occurring disorders of mental illness and substance abuse. They offer crisis counseling, education and referrals, syringe exchange services, and much more.
Support Groups
- Narcotics Anonymous
Contact: (707) 485-9110
- Red Road to Wellness
Contact: (707) 467-5645
Mondays @ 6pm at the Indian Senior Center
- Al-Anon/Alateen Support
Contact: (707) 818-1349
- Mendocino Coast Alcoholic Anonymous
24-hour hotline: (877) 546-9286
Website: www.mendocinocoastaa.com/meetingschedule
- Ukiah Valley Intergroup Alcoholic Anonymous Community
24-hour hotline: (707) 462-7123
Website: www.aaukiah.org
FOR PARENTS: https://www.saferxmendocino.com/en/for-parents
WHAT YOU CAN DO:
WATCH OUT FOR PRESCRIPTION MISUSE
- Experimenting or sharing
- Ignoring label directions
- Combining unknown drugs
- Taking meds to get high
LOOK FOR WARNING SIGNS
- Changes in physical appearance
- Loss of interest or motivation
- Different friends or activities
- Unexplained pills or paraphernalia
DON’T MAKE IT EASY
- Track and secure all medications
- Block access to online drug sources
- Properly dispose of unused medication
- See Rx drug disposal locations
- Get a Medication Lock Bag
- Get Deterra
IF YOU NEED HELP
Get support. Talk to your health care provider, school counselor, prevention/treatment professional, friends or family.“Nonmedical Prescription Opioid Use in Childhood and Early Adolescence Predicts Transitions to Heroin Use in Young Adulthood” – Journal of Pediatrics (2015)
Thanks to Buffey Wright Bourassa at Safe RX Mendocino for help in compiling this resource list.