Our resource guide for harm reduction and drug treatment services in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 8/31/21 — We put together this resource guide as part of our series on substance abuse treatment programs in Mendocino County.

If you or someone you know needs support or treatment for a drug use disorder, contact MCAVHN at (707) 462-1932 or drop in at 148 Clara Avenue in Ukiah Monday-Friday 9am-12pm.

For additional information on resources for support around drug use:

– Safe Rx Mendocino Opioid Safety Coalition: https://www.saferxmendocino.com/en/getting-help

– Mendocino County Substance Use Disorder Treatment (SUDT), 707-472-2637

TREATMENT PROVIDERS

Mendocino County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services

Medication-Assisted Treatment

UKIAH

  • Mendocino Community Health Center (MCHC) – Hillside Health Center
    Address: 333 Laws Ave, Ukiah, CA
    Contact: (707) 468-1010 
  • New Life Clinic
    280 E. Standley St.
    Contact: (707) 466-0001
     Website: https://www.newlife.health/ 

WILLITS

  • Mendocino County Health Center (MCHC) – Little Lake Health Center
    Address: 45 Hazel St., Willits, CA
    Contact: (707) 456-9600
  • Redwood Medical Clinic
    Address: 3 Marcela Dr., Suite C, Willits, CA
    Contact: (707) 459-6115

FORT BRAGG

  • Mendocino Coast Clinics
    Address: 205 S Street, Fort Bragg, CA
    Contact: (707) 964-1251

ANDERSON VALLEY

  • Anderson Valley Health Center
    Address: 13500 Airport Rd, Boonville, CA
    Contact: 707-895-3477

LAYTONVILLE

  • Long Valley Health Center
    Address: 50 Branscomb Rd, Laytonville, CA
    Contact: 707-984-6131

A comprehensive providers list for Mendocino County MAT Treatment can be found here: MAT Treatment Providers

Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Program

Harm Reduction Services

  • MCAVHN Care and Prevention Network
    Address: 148 Clara Ave., Ukiah, CA (serves the entire county)
    Contact: (707) 462-1932
    Website: newmcavhn.org/index.htm
     MCAVHN provides services and comfort to persons and families affected by HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis C, and the co-occurring disorders of mental illness and substance abuse. They offer crisis counseling, education and referrals, syringe exchange services, and much more. 

Support Groups

  • Narcotics Anonymous
    Contact: (707) 485-9110
  • Red Road to Wellness
    Contact: (707) 467-5645
    Mondays @ 6pm at the Indian Senior Center
  • Al-Anon/Alateen Support
    Contact: (707) 818-1349
  • Mendocino Coast Alcoholic Anonymous
    24-hour hotline: (877) 546-9286
    Website: www.mendocinocoastaa.com/meetingschedule
  • Ukiah Valley Intergroup Alcoholic Anonymous Community
    24-hour hotline: (707) 462-7123
    Website: www.aaukiah.org

FOR PARENTS: https://www.saferxmendocino.com/en/for-parents

WHAT YOU CAN DO:

WATCH OUT FOR PRESCRIPTION MISUSE

  • Experimenting or sharing
  • Ignoring label directions
  • Combining unknown drugs
  • Taking meds to get high

LOOK FOR WARNING SIGNS

  • Changes in physical appearance
  • Loss of interest or motivation
  • Different friends or activities
  • Unexplained pills or paraphernalia

DON’T MAKE IT EASY

  • Track and secure all medications
  • Block access to online drug sources
  • Properly dispose of unused medication
  • See Rx drug disposal locations
  • Get a Medication Lock Bag
  • Get Deterra

IF YOU NEED HELP

Get support. Talk to your health care provider, school counselor, prevention/treatment professional, friends or family.

“Nonmedical Prescription Opioid Use in Childhood and Early Adolescence Predicts Transitions to Heroin Use in Young Adulthood” – Journal of Pediatrics (2015)

Thanks to Buffey Wright Bourassa at Safe RX Mendocino for help in compiling this resource list.

