Ukiah man dies trying to escape the heat in East Fork of the Russian River

MENDOCINO Co., 7/24/23 — A 47-year-old Ukiah man died Saturday afternoon on the east fork of the Russian River in Potter Valley, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say Jorge Medina had been complaining of a headache shortly before he was found floating face-down in the water.

Medina is believed to have been there with family, seeking refuge from the heat. Someone at the scene pulled him to shore and administered CPR. Medina knew how to swim and had last been seen wading chest-deep in the river.

Deputies were dispatched to the area around 3:45 p.m. on report of a possible drowning. They were flagged down in the 7000 block of Potter Valley Road, where they swam across the river and took over CPR until paramedics arrived.

Medina was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:24 p.m.

Here’s the press release from MCSO:

DATE: “July 24, 2023”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Incident Number:

2023-15715

Crime/Incident:

Coroner’s Case

Location:

7040 East Side Potter Valley Road near Potter Valley, CA

Date of Incident:

07/22/2023

Time:

3:00 to 3:39 P.M.

Victim(s):

Jorge Medina (47-year-old male from Ukiah, CA)

Suspect(s):

Written By:

Lt. J.Caudillo #1191

Synopsis:

On 07/22/2023, at 3:46 P.M., MCSO personnel were dispatched to the east fork of the Russian River off of East Side Potter Valley Road near Potter Valley, CA for a report of a possible drowning.

MCSO initiated an emergency response, arrived on scene, and began checking the area for the victim when they were flagged down in the 7040 block of East Side Potter Valley Road by citizens. Deputies swam across the river to the location of the victim, later identified as Jorge Medina (47), and observed a citizen performing CPR. Deputies took over administering CPR until the arrival of medical personnel.

Paramedics attempted advanced lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful. Medina was pronounced deceased at 4:24 P.M. on 07/22/2023. Deputies learned Medina had been wading in chest-deep water attempting to find relief from the sweltering heat. Medina was momentarily out of sight of his longtime girlfriend and their daughters while wading in the water. A short time later Medina, who knew how to swim, was found floating face down in the river. Medina was pulled to shore and CPR was performed. MCSO personnel were informed Medina was complaining of a bad headache prior to being found face down in the river.

Approved by:

Lieutenant Quincy Cromer #2651