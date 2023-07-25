Art in the Gardens celebrates 30 years on August 5 & 6

MENDOCINO Co., 7/25/23 — The annual “Art in the Gardens” event will be celebrating its 30th year this August, with two days of performances, art vendors, food and beverages to support the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens.

The event will take place on August 5 & 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and more details are included below.

From the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens:

FORT BRAGG, CA—July 11, 2023— Join us the first weekend of August for peak bloom of the dahlias and our summer festival, Art in the Gardens. The two-day event will take place at the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens on Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6 from 11AM to 5PM. This community event is fun for all ages. There will be live music and more than 50 art vendors on the Event Lawn. Food, wine, and craft brews will be available for purchase. In honor of the 30th anniversary, we are bringing back wine tasting! Musical acts include Deep Pockets, New Nashville West, La Onda, and Mama Grows Funk. There will be special performances by Circus Mecca and The Mendocino Dance Project. Advanced tickets are recommended and will allow for speedier entry. Parking is limited so please plan to carpool. Event tickets are available online – Adult tickets are $30, juniors age 6 – 14 are $10, kids age 5 and under are free. Members of the Gardens receive $10 off admissions tickets. Wine Tasting tickets may be purchased in advance or at the event for $35 each, they include unlimited tastings and a commemorative glass. Proceeds from this spectacular event will directly benefit the non-profit botanical garden and its mission to engage and enrich lives by displaying and conserving plants. Checkwww.gardenbythesea.org/aig for ticket information and to see the full schedule of Art in the Gardens activities. Don’t miss this classic summer festival… join us the first weekend of August for a celebration of creative expression at the Mendocino Coast BotanicalGardens.