Fire crews contain “Steele” fire near Laytonville (updated 5:47 p.m.)

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

7/24/23 5:47 p.m. — According to scanner traffic, fire crews will remain on the scene of the fire for two to three hours.

LAYTONVILLE, Ca., 7/24/23 — Fire crews are responding to a wildland fire in the 1200 block of Steele Lane south of Laytonville. The fire was reported at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Monday, July 24.

According to scanner traffic, upon arrival fire crews discovered a 1/2 acre vegetation fire burning at a moderate rate of spread in heavy vegetation on the back of a private property. The fire was named the “Steele” incident. Plumes of smoke were visible on the Laytonville wildfire camera.

Both CAL FIRE and Mendocino County crews responded to the fire, including CAL FIRE airplanes and helicopters. Just before 5:30 p.m., scanner traffic reported the fire contained.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to use caution and avoid the area. Here is the Nixle alert:

Situational Awareness: Wildfire in the LAYTONVILLE area, near BLOCK OF 1201 STEELE LN, No further action needed at this time, Use caution and avoid the area. We will publish updates to mendoready.org as more information becomes available.

