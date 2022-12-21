How to help Humboldt County residents impacted by the earthquake

HUMBOLDT Co., 12/21/22 – Humboldt County residents were jolted out of bed on the early morning of Tuesday, December 20, when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck, killing two and injuring twelve people. Over 30 residents in the community of Rio Dell have been displaced due to their homes being damaged in the quake and many small businesses also suffered damage. Residents throughout the county, from Garberville to McKinleyville, reported damage to personal property.

Electricity remains out for over 10,000 residents as of 10 a.m. Friday, December 21. Water advisories have been issued for Rio Dell and portions of Fortuna. A shelter has been opened in Fortuna with resources people need to get back on their feet.

And while there is never a good time for a major earthquake, this is an exceptional week as families that were planning holiday gatherings must now plan the next steps of disaster recovery and grieving for those lost. During this season when giving is at the top of mind, consider giving to support our neighbors to the north as they recover from the earthquake. Here is how you can help:

Cash donations

American Red Cross – The Red Cross of California Gold Country is operating a shelter at the Firemen’s Pavilion in Fortuna. Volunteers are providing shelter, water, food, and resources to earthquake victims. Donate here and select “Disaster Relief” in the drop down menu. Food for the People – Local food bank operator Food for the People is distributing bottled water, ready-to-eat meal kits, and non-perishable food to earthquake survivors. Donate here. Humboldt Area Foundation – The foundation is accepting donations to its Disaster Response & Resilience Fund to provide grants to nonprofits and agencies providing emergency and recovery services to earthquake victims. Donate here and select “Disaster Response & Resilience Fund” from the fund or cause menu. United Disaster Relief of Northern California – UDRNC is providing resources, relief assistance, advocacy and case management, and relief supplies to survivors. Donate here and mention in your donation that the funds are to support earthquake recovery. World Central Kitchen – Chef José Andrés’ nonprofit arrived in Rio Dell on Tuesday evening and is serving up hot meals to earthquake survivors. Donate here and leave a comment that it is for earthquake relief in Humboldt County.

Donations of items and food

Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department – The fire department needs donations of bottled water, batteries, incidentals, new blankets, new socks, and non-perishable food. Drop off at the fire department at 50 Center St, Rio Dell. Call 707-764-3329 for more information. Sequoia Springs Senior Living – Fortuna-based senior living facility is seeking donations of bottled water for its residents due to the water advisory in place. Drop off donations at Sequoia Springs Senior Living, 2401 Redwood Way, Fortuna. Contact executive director Ken Nunes at 707-726-0111 for more information. Please send other donation opportunities (no GoFundMe campaigns at this time) to [email protected].