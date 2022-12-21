The Mendocino Setlist: December 23-29

MENDOCINO Co., 12/21/22 – Winter has officially arrived in Mendocino County and Hanukkah and Christmas are upon us. Take a break from family — or bring them along — to hear some great live, local music throughout the county. Looking for holiday music? Look for the ☃️ snowman emoji.
Friday, December 23
DJ Nasty Nate – Performer DJ Nasty Nate spins an eclectic and eccentric mix of electronic music while performing a light show. Free, 4-6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 5-8 p.m., free, Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.
Live local music in Fort Bragg – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, free, 5-8 p.m., Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg.
Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers as part of the Skunk Train’s Glen Blair Bar experience. 21 and over, $35, trains depart nightly from the Skunk Train Depot starting at 6:30 p.m., learn more here.
☃️Forrest & Friends Almost Christmas Celebration – Musicians Forrest Glyer and Malakai Schindel, both of the local band Schindig, host a holiday party. Musicians from throughout the region will join Glyer and Schindel on stage. 21 and over, free, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.
DJ En Vivo – DJ En Vivo spins Latin music every Friday. 21 and over, free, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 BIA Rd. 288, Redwood Valley.
Weird Year – Ukiah-based lo-fi indie rock band Weird Year performs. All ages, $10, 10 p.m., The Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah.
Saturday, December 24
Live local music in Fort Bragg – Local musicians and bands perform every week overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, free, 12-3 p.m., Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 North Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.
The Fake News – Four veteran Ukiah musicians perform a mix of blues, country, folk, and rock, including covers and originals. 21 and over, free, 1-4 p.m., Rivino Winery, 4001 Rivino Ranch Rd., Ukiah.
Saturday Scramble – Every second and fourth Saturday, musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join other musicians for an afternoon of jamming together. 21 and over, free, 3-6 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.
Live local music in Fort Bragg – Local musicians and bands perform every week overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, free, 5-8 p.m., Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.
Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, free, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River.
Sunday, December 25
☃️MERRY CHRISTMAS! ☃️
Monday, December 26
Jazz Night – Enjoy live music by local jazz musicians every Monday evening. Presented by the Mendocino Coast Jazz Society. 21 and over, 6-9 p.m., The Company Store at the Redwood Event Center/Kokkos Bar, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg.
Wednesday, December 28
Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday, join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. 21 and over, free, 7 p.m., Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, free, 9 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.
Thursday, December 29
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. Free, 6-8 p.m., Hanger 39, 1180 Airport Park Blvd, Ukiah.
Tyler Grass & The Sherwood Mountain Boys – Every first and third Thursday night is bluegrass night hosted by Tyler Grass & the Sherwood Mountain Boys. 21 and over, free, 7 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.
Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].