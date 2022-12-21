The Mendocino Setlist: December 23-29

Friday, December 23

DJ Nasty Nate – Performer DJ Nasty Nate spins an eclectic and eccentric mix of electronic music while performing a light show. Free, 4-6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.

Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, 5-8 p.m., free, Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Live local music in Fort Bragg – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, free, 5-8 p.m., Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg.

Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers as part of the Skunk Train’s Glen Blair Bar experience. 21 and over, $35, trains depart nightly from the Skunk Train Depot starting at 6:30 p.m., learn more here.

☃️Forrest & Friends Almost Christmas Celebration – Musicians Forrest Glyer and Malakai Schindel, both of the local band Schindig, host a holiday party. Musicians from throughout the region will join Glyer and Schindel on stage. 21 and over, free, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

DJ En Vivo – DJ En Vivo spins Latin music every Friday. 21 and over, free, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 BIA Rd. 288, Redwood Valley.

Weird Year – Ukiah-based lo-fi indie rock band Weird Year performs. All ages, $10, 10 p.m., The Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah.