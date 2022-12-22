Two new digital trail maps show JDSF hikers all the spots to bike, camp, and have fun

MENDOCINO Co, CA, 12/21/22 — Would-be hikers in Jackson Demonstration State Forest (JDSF) have some exciting new tools for their outdoor explorations — Cal Fire has released two new topographic maps of trails in the forest, as well as a map of area closures to be revised as needed.

“These maps will be very useful when traversing through dense forested areas with a range of topography,” JDSF representatives wrote in a news release.

The Recreation Overview Map covers JDSF’s 48,652-acre JDSF property, illustrating campgrounds, roads, trails, and facilities. To better support the need to communicate public safety when conducting active projects in the demonstration forest, Cal Fire also created an Area Closure Overview map illustrating temporary closure areas associated with active projects.

Another map, the Caspar-Big River Recreation Map, was created in response to public comment suggesting improved mapping in popular recreation areas. This map includes the Mitchell Creek, Jughandle, Caspar and Big River drainages, as well as neighboring California State Parks lands and communities, with “improved scale and navigational details.”

A hard copy of the Caspar-Big River Recreation Map is posted at the Caspar Scales kiosk, and others are planned for installation at the intersection of County Road 408 and adjacent to the north boundary of Russian Gulch State Park.

Available in georeferenced digital PDF form, these maps can be used offline with smartphone applications like Avenza. According to the news release, this type of app paired with a map is commonly used to navigate and quickly capture information on wildfires. Cell service is not required, the release explains; the GPS function uses satellite reception to illustrate a given location on the map.

All maps are available in digital format only on the JDSF website, under Recreation, Maps and Permits. Maps will be revised with the revision date included as changes occur.

