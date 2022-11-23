Free community Thanksgiving dinners around Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 11/23/22 – There is never a shortage of generosity during the holidays in Mendocino County and this Thanksgiving is no exception. Here’s a list of organizations providing free dine-in and to-go meals on Thursday, November 24.

Did we miss something? Email us at [email protected].

Fort Bragg

First Presbyterian Church of Fort Bragg – The church will host its 26th annual Thanksgiving dinner for residents residing on the coast from Albion to Westport. Meals will be available for delivery and curbside pickup and include turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, dinner roll, juice, and pumpkin pie. Meals must be reserved ahead of time by completing a request form by 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 23. Learn more here.

Ukiah

Plowshares Traditional Thanksgiving Feast – Plowshares hosts their annual Thanksgiving meal with turkey, potatoes, stuffing, green beans, fried onions, rolls, cranberry sauce, and pie. Meals will be served at Plowshares Community Dining room from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Meals on Wheels recipients will receive meals delivered to their homes at their regular schedules. (707) 462-8582, Plowshares, 1346 S. State St., Ukiah.

Willits

Willits Harrah Senior Center – The Willits Food Bank hosts its annual sit-down dinner with all the fixings. The meal includes turkey, potatoes, yams, stuffing, green beans, salad, pies, cranberry sauce, and rolls. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., (707) 459-6829, Willits Harrah Senior Center, 1501 Baechtel Rd., Willits.

If you’re looking to dine out and pay for a meal, you can find a list of restaurants open for Thanksgiving here.

Additional food resources:

Additional community resources for those needing help with food and food costs can be found below — please check in advance for open hours and days as hours and services may have changed due to the pandemic.