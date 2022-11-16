Eighteen restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 11/16/22 – Thanksgiving Day is Thursday, November 24. While some folks enjoy preparing a grand, family-style supper with turkey, gravy and all the fixings, others prefer to let others do the cooking. Or perhaps you’re not too fond of Thanksgiving food (canned cranberry sauce anyone?). We have a few options for you, too! Here’s a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Mendocino County.

Albion

Ledford House Restaurant – The Ledford House serves Thanksgiving in its dining room overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The three-course menu comprises a soup or salad of choice (roasted tomato bisque or an autumn green salad), an entree (roast turkey, rack of lamb, bouillabaisse or vegetarian roast Wellington) and a dessert (various pies, an apple tarte Tartin, or a chocolate pot de crème). Additional menu items are available for an extra charge, including oysters. Reservations required. $65 per person, 3-7 p.m., (707) 932-0282, 3000 N. Highway One, Albion.

Elk Cove Inn’s SIBO Restaurant in Elk (Courtesy photo)

Elk

SIBO Restaurant at the Elk Cove Inn – French-trained chef Victor Passalacqua will serve Thanksgiving supper in the oceanside dining room at the Elk Cove Inn’s restaurant, SIBO. Served family-style, the menu includes mains of house smoked salmon rillettes, roast turkey, baked ham, salmon filet with dill sauce, and crab cakes; side dishes of cornbread, dried fruit stuffing, cranberry sauce, orange and dill relish, green bean casserole, glazed carrots, and gravy. For dessert, pumpkin pie, chocolate mousse and walnut pie. $85 per person. Reservations required. 4:30-6 p.m., (707) 877-3321, 6300 S. Hwy 1, Elk.

Fort Bragg

Cucina Verona – Fort Bragg’s fine dining Italian restaurant is serving a special Thanksgiving menu in addition to its regular menu. The special menu includes Fuyu persimmon salad ($16); cider brined roasted turkey with truffled giblet gravy, local wild mushroom stuffing, mashed potatoes, roasted yams with candied pecans, green bean casserole, and cranberry-orange sauce ($39); and for dessert, pumpkin pie ($12) and candy-cap mushroom crème brulêe ($12). Reservations recommended. 3-9 p.m., (707) 964-6844, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg.

Denny’s – Who needs turkey when you can enjoy a Moons Over My Hammy egg sandwich or a chicken fried steak. Still need a turkey fix? Enjoy The Super Bird turkey sandwich. 7 a.m.-10 p.m., (707) 964-8287, 901 N. Main St., Fort Bragg.

HarborView Bistro & Bar in Fort Bragg. (Courtesy photo)

HarborView Bistro & Bar – Enjoy Thanksgiving overlooking the Noyo River at the Noyo Harbor Inn’s restaurant. The four-course meal includes a gruyere and crab palmier, roasted butternut squash soup, a harvest salad, choice of roast turkey, braised brisket of beef, local ling cod, or vegetarian meatloaf, and choice of pumpkin pie, meyer lemon tart, or apple almond crisp for dessert. Special cocktails and an optional wine pairing are available. HarborView will also offer its regular brunch menu from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Thanksgiving dinner is served from 2-8 p.m. Reservations recommended. (707) 961-8000, 500 Casa Del Noyo, Fort Bragg.

KW Saltwater Grill – The hottest new restaurant in Fort Bragg is offering a three-course prix-fixe menu with an appetizer, entree and dessert. Appetizers include a choice of curried kabocha squash soup, crab cakes, wild mushrooms with black garlic aioli, or a little gem salad. Main entrees are pan roasted pheasant breast, whole roasted local rock cod, local black cod with brown butter sage, slow roasted lamb shoulder, and cioppino. Guests may choose two items from a menu of eight sides to accompany their entree. Dessert is also included. Five seatings are offered starting at 6:30 p.m. in the dining room and bar. Reservations recommended. $70 per person, (707) 900-1667, 542 N. Main St.

Silver’s at the Wharf – If it’s a clear evening, you’ll be thankful for the harbor views when the sun sets at Silver’s at the Wharf. Silver’s menu includes classic seafood dishes including fresh oysters, clam showder, ceviche, cioppino, calamari steak, and local rock cod entrees. The restaurant also offers salads, steak, chicken, lamb, pasta and more. Reservations recommended. 1-7 p.m., (707) 964-4283, 32260 N. Harbor Drive, Fort Bragg.

Vue Restaurant in Gualala. (Courtesy photo)

Gualala

Vue Coastal Kitchen – Celebrate Thanksgiving at Vue Coastal Kitchen, the modern coastal restaurant at the Hotel Breakers. The à la carte menu includes soups and salads, roasted turkey, glazed ham, braised short ribs bourguignon, and seafood linguini. Pumpkin pie, apple pie, gelato and sorbet are offered for dessert. 4-8 p.m. (last seating at 7:30 p.m.), (707) 884-3200, 39300 S. Hwy 1, Gualala.

Mendocino

Café Beaujolais – Cozy Café Beaujolais offers its annual Thanksgiving dinner. The four-course meal starts with a choice of roasted butternut squash soup, porcini and chanterelle duxelles risotto, or a Fall spinach salad. Main courses include Diestel turkey two ways (brined and confit), beef Wellington, Japanese Hokkaido diver scallops or stuffed local delicata squash. All entrees include sides such as mashed potatoes, green beans, Brussels sprouts, stuffing and cranberry sauce. For dessert, pumpkin pie, pecan pie, and cranberry sorbet are offered. The prix-fixe menu is $55 for the squash entree and $95 for the turkey, Wellington or scallops. Reservations recommended. (707) 937-5614, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino.

Trio of Thanksgiving pies at Fog Eater Cafe. (Courtesy photo)

Fog Eater Cafe – Enjoy a vegan Thanksgiving dinner at the cozy and cool Fog Eater Cafe. The dinner comprises a five-course tasting meal including wild mushroom pate, Brussels sprout salad, sunchoke bisque, a seitan roast with traditional Thanksgiving fixings, and a trio of pies. $82 per person and $50 extra for a pairing of natural wines. Reservations recommended by emailing [email protected]. 4-8 p.m., (707) 397-1806, 45104 Main St., Mendocino.

MacCallum House – The Mac hosts its annual Thanksgiving dinner using local and seasonal ingredients prepared by Chef Alan Kantor. This year’s menu comprises wild mushroom bisque, hearts of romaine salad, roasted Mary’s organic turkey, Low Gap Bourbon gravy, cranberry maple relish, chestnut & sausage bread pudding, mashed Yukon Gold potatoes, and a chocolate fudge brownie for dessert. Two seatings are offered at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. $100 per adult without alcohol, $145 with wine pairing, $60 per child. (707) 937-0289, 45020 Albion St., Mendocino.

The Ravens – Spare a turkey from the dinner table by enjoying a plant-based Thanksgiving at Stanford Inn by the Sea’s vegan restaurant, the Ravens. The menu includes a sun-dried tomato and potato frittata; mixed green salad with candied walnuts, supreme, dried cranberries and cranberry vinaigrette; roasted butternut squash soup with cashew cream garnish; a choice of mushroom crepes, almond-hazelnut crusted tofu or portobello, or autumn squash ravioli; and a choice of desserts including pumpkin pie, apple cobbler, or a classic sundae. $85 per adult, $35 per child. Seatings start at 3:30 p.m. Reservations required. (707) 937-5615, 44850 Comptche Ukiah Rd., Mendocino.

Trillium Cafe – Offering California cuisine in a quaint setting, Trillium offers a three-course meal including a starter, entree and dessert. There is plenty to choose from for meat eaters, pescatarians, vegetarians and gluten-free diners, including wild mushroom and hazelnut paté, pumpkin french onion soup, organic Diestel turkey with all the fixings, steaks, fish, and seven dessert options including Trillium’s spiced pumpkin pie. Starts at $55 per person. Reservations highly recommended. 2-8 p.m., (707) 937-3200, 10390 Kasten St., Mendocino.

Philo

The Bewildered Pig – Experience an “ultra-fresh, hyper-local” Thanksgiving dinner at the Bewildered Pig. This year’s menu features seven courses with wine pairings including candy cap gougéres filled with foie gras mousse, smoked salmon dip, brussels sprouts, green bean casserole and stuffing, a stuffed pheasant with truffled potatoes, truffle jus and shaved truffles, sweet potatoes and marshmallow, and pumpkin pie. $350 per person. Reservation required. 4:30 p.m., (707) 895-2088, 1810 Highway 128, Philo.

Angelina’s Grill in Redwood Valley. (Courtesy photo) Redwood Valley

Angelina’s Grill – Enjoy a reasonably priced $12.99 Thanksgiving meal at Angelina’s Grill at Coyote Valley Casino. Each plate comes with turkey, potatoes, cornbread stuffing, sweet yeast rolls, cranberry sauce, green beans and pumpkin pie. (707) 485-0700, 77 BIA Rd 228, Redwood Valley.

Ukiah

Applebee’s – The popular chain restaurant will serve up its full menu of American dishes and neon-colored cocktails. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., (707) 462-7010, 1201 Airport Blvd., Ukiah.

Hangar 39 – The steakhouse and sports bar Hangar 39 will serve a limited menu of Thanksgiving specials. Hangar 39’s general dinner menu includes a large selection of appetizers including oysters, salads, baby back ribs, and salmon raviolis. For entrees, pizzas, pastas, steak and seafood are offered. 1-8 p.m., (707) 404-8822, 1180 Airport Park Blvd., Ukiah.

Sarah Stierch covers wildfires, breaking news, and more for The Mendocino Voice. You can follow Stierch on Twitter and learn more about her work and donate to her directly at here. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.