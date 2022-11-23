The Mendocino Setlist: November 25-December 1

MENDOCINO Co., 11/22/22 – Holiday season is in full swing throughout the county. This week’s Setlist includes the first holiday music events and a not-so-holiday selection of local musicians performing from Hopland to Leggett. Looking for holiday events? Look for the ☃️ emoji.

Friday, November 25

☃️Karl Young – Gualala-based performer of the Japanese shakuhachi flute, Karl Young, will perform as part of the Gualala Arts Center’s Holiday Craft Fair. All ages, free, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala.

Moon Rabbit – Rock ‘n’ roll cover band Moon Rabbit performs. All ages, 12-3 p.m., Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 North Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Advertisements

☃️CoastSing – The Coast’s premier choral group, CoastSing, performs holiday songs during the Gualala Arts Center’s Holiday Craft Fair. All ages, free, 3 p.m., Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala.

Tastes Like Chicken – Roots rock band Tastes Like Chicken performs in a vineyard setting. Clam and corn chowders will be available for purchase. 21 and over, 4-7 p.m., Rivino Winery, 4104 Cox Schrader Rd., Ukiah.

Advertisements

Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, free, 5-7 p.m, Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, free, 5-8 p.m., Headlands Coffee, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg.

Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers as part of the Skunk Train’s Glen Blair Bar experience. 21 and over, $35, trains depart nightly from the Skunk Train Depot starting at 6:30 p.m., learn more here.

Forrest & Friends Day After Thanksgiving Party – Musicians Forrest Glyer and Malakai Schindel, both of the local band Schindig, host their annual post-Thanksgiving party. Musicians from throughout the region will join Glyer and Schindel on stage. 21 and over, free, 3-6 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

Barney & Rosie – Professional pianist Barney McClure and singer Rosie Wetzel perform. Free, 4-6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.

Advertisements

Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. 5:30-8:30 p.m., Cucina Verona, 124 East Laurel St., Fort Bragg.

Saturday, November 26

☃️Karl Young – Gualala-based performer of the Japanese shakuhachi flute, Karl Young, will perform as part of the Gualala Arts Center’s Holiday Craft Fair. All ages, free, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala.

Clay Hawkins – Singer-songwriter and slide guitarist Clay Hawkins performs. Hawkins cites Neil Young, John Fahey, the Black Keys, Nick Cave and Radiohead as influences. Crêpes by Chef Phil will be available for purchase. 21 and over, free, 12-3 p.m., Rivino Winery, 4104 Cox Schrader Rd., Ukiah.

Advertisements

Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform every week overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, 12-3 p.m., Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 North Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Saturday Scramble – Every second and fourth Saturday, musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join other musicians for an afternoon of jamming. 21 and over, free, 3-6 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

Advertisements

Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. 5-8 p.m., Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River.

Earl Oliver – Blues and jazz musician Earl Oliver performs. All ages, free, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Cucina Verona, 124 East Laurel St., Fort Bragg.

2022 Harvest Dance with Noetic the Alchemist, Enigma Beats and RAMUUN – Dance the night away with hip hop and electronic dance music DJs Enigma Beats, Noetic the Alchemist, and Willit’s own RAMUUN. Optional yoga session begins at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $18 for music. All ages, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., BACE, 109 N Main St., Willits. Buy tickets here.

Baile Del Dia De Gracias – Banda La Cóngora headlines an evening of Mexican music. The Santa Rosa-based 15-piece band performs Sinaloa-style music. They will perform with Redwood Valley’s Magestad De Mexico and La ClavSilva. 21 and over, 8 p.m., $30, Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Rd., Redwood Valley. Tickets available here.

Advertisements

Sunday, November 27

Church of Boogie Woogie – Enjoy a little blues with your brunch when Wendy DeWitt and Kirk Harwood perform. All ages, free, 12 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.

William Scott Forbes – Laytonville singer-songwriter William Scott Forbes performs with his band every Sunday. Grab a burger while you’re there. All ages, free, 2-7 p.m., The Peg House, 69501 Highway 101, Leggett.

Live local music – Local musicians perform every Sunday. All ages, free, 3 p.m., The Brickery, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino.

Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly. All ages, free, 5-7 p.m., Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Jazz Dudes – Barney McClure, Pierre Archain and Greg Hester perform jazz favorites every Sunday. All ages, free, 6-8 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.

Advertisements

Monday, November 28

Vinyl night – Relax with a beer and the music of local record collectors each week. Guests are welcome to bring their favorite records to play. Free, 4-6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.

Advertisements

Jazz Night – The Mendocino Coast Jazz Society presents live local jazz every Monday evening. 21 and over, 6-9 p.m., The Company Store at the Redwood Event Center/Kokkos Bar, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg.

Wednesday, November 30

Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday, join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. 21 and over, 7 p.m., free, Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

Thursday, December 1

☃️The Real Sarahs – Americana trio the Real Sarahs perform at the Boonville Hotel’s Christmas tree lighting. Handcrafted soups, cheese biscuits, cookies and beverages will be available. Donations benefit the Anderson Valley Food Bank. All ages, 5:30 p.m., $20 suggested donation, Boonville Hotel, 14050 Hwy 128, Boonville.

Advertisements

Riley Hill & Brand New Still – Northern California bluegrass band Riley Hill & Brand New Still performs. 21 and over, 7 p.m., $5, Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland.

Tyler Grass & The Sherwood Mountain Boys – Tyler Grass performs solo followed by the Sherwood Mountain Boys, a bluegrass band. 21 and over, 7 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].