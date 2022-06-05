McGuire to host virtual ‘Wildfire Preparedness and Prevention Town Hall” on June 8

MENDOCINO Co., 6/5/22 — Despite recent rains, most of California has seen a dry winter, and this year’s wildfire season is predicted to be particularly active. This Wednesday, the North Coast’s State Senator Mike McGuire will be holding a virtual town hall on new initiatives and funding from the state to prepare and increase staffing and resources for the coming months.

California’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) Director Mark Ghilarducci, and Cal Fire’s Northern Assistant Region Chief Jake Hess will join McGuire at the forum. The town hall will begin at 6:30 p.m. June 8, 2022 and will be live-streamed on a variety of platforms.

Here’s the details from McGuire’s office:

Wildfire season is here, and the alarm couldn’t be louder.

Brought on by the worst drought in twelve centuries, this year’s wildfire season is predicted to be one of the most hellacious in California’s history.

That’s why we are working day and night to dramatically expand resources that will help make our communities more fire-safe. The State of California is investing like never before in wildfire prevention, preparedness and response.

Over $1 billion is on the move for more wildfire breaks, vegetation management projects and removal of dead and dying trees. We’re also working to fix the CAL FIRE firefighter shortage by hiring 1,124 additional CAL FIRE firefighters and to pass a modern day staffing plan.

That said, we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us with a long, hot, dry summer on the horizon.

We hope you’ll join us for our Town Hall on Wildfire Preparedness and Prevention on Wednesday, June 8th at 6:30 pm.

We’re bringing together some of the top experts for this important conversation about how the state is responding in this era of mega-fires and what neighbors can do to better prepare themselves for future wildfires.

Here are the details:

What: Town Hall on Wildfire Preparedness and Prevention

Who: Senator Mike McGuire, California Office of Emergency Services Director Mark Ghilarducci, and CAL FIRE Northern Assistant Region Chief Jake Hess.

When: Wednesday, June 8th at 6:30 pm

How to attend: Watch live here: http://sd02.senate.ca.gov/video.