First sea urchin fest “UniFest” happening June 17 – 19 on the Mendocino Coast

MENDOCINO Co., 6/5/22 — The Mendocino Coast is home to a wide variety of marine life, and on June 17 – 19, the first annual “UniFest” will celebrate the sea urchins that have taken up residence. Divers have been collecting purple urchins as part of a pilot program in select coastal areas in Mendocino, but what to do with the multitude of urchins has been an ongoing exploration.

The event will include three days of events featuring purple urchins in different coastal locations, including meals, a film screening, educational talks, and more.

Here’s the details from the organizers:

First Annual UniFest Set for June 17-19, 2022, in Mendocino, Calif.

-Dive Demos, Michelin Chef Tastings, Sake Pairings, Seminars & Uni Menus-

What: Join chefs, educators, experts and adventurous palates for all things purple sea urchin this summer. Long a major producer of sea urchin in the United States, Mendocino County celebrates this delicacy and its intertwined ocean existence with a host of events in coastal Fort Bragg including a two Michelin-star uni luncheon, sake and urchin seminar, ocean demonstration on harvesting, cleaning and opening fresh purple urchin and more. When: June 17-19, 2022 Where: Fort Bragg, Calif., multiple locations Info:Schedule: www.urchinfest.com

Friday June 17, 2022

12 PM – Outdoor demo and five-course purple urchin tasting menu presented by Urchinomics and Chef Matthew Kammerer at the two-star Michelin Harbor House Inn ($150); Elk, Calif., Reservations: on Tock

Saturday June 18, 2022

10:30 AM – Uni demo and educational talk at Van Damme State Beach, fresh uni tasting, harvest/open/clean demonstrations and talk on purple urchin impact/solutions; Little River, Calif., Free.

3 PM – Sake Seminar at Little River Inn with expert Kerry Tamura of World Sake Imports. Enjoy sakes from seven different Japanese prefectures paired with uni bites. ($80); Little River, Calif. Tickets: https://mendocino-area-parks-association.networkforgood.com/events/43603-sake-seminar.

Sunday, June 19, 2022

10 AM – Join Noyo Center for Marine Science and producers of the upcoming film Sequoias of the Sea for an in-depth look at the sea creatures of the California coast and film trailer. Little River Inn, Calif., Free (though attendees are encouraged to make a voluntary donation to the Noyo Center for Marine Science. Complimentary coffee and scones will be served.

Day free to visit the Noyo Center for Marine Science, Fort Bragg, Calif.

7:30 PM – Live performance by Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White, Little River Inn, Calif.