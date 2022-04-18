Volunteers wanted for Mendocino County’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT)￼

MENDOCINO Co., 4/17/22 — The Mendocino County Office of Emergency Services will be hosting hybrid training sessions this spring for residents interested in volunteering with the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) to help out in the wake of natural disasters like wildfire and tsunamis. CERT members will learn disaster preparedness and survival skills, fire safety and suppression, limited search and rescue, rescuer safety skills and how to assist in disaster medical operations.

“Over the last few years we’ve heard a lot about disasters and disaster response,” Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Heidi Corrado told the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors during public comment at their regularly scheduled meeting April 5.

“Certified CERT team members are able to assist emergency services personnel when requested,” Corrado said. “They can assume some of the same functions as emergency service personnel following a disaster, and they help us prepare families and communities prior to emergency.”

These hybrid trainings will consist of an online portion as well as an in-person, hands on segment. Hands-on training sessions are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 30 at 411 W. Clay Street in Ukiah, and from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 21 at the Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Road. For more information call 707-462-1959 or go to http://www.mendocert.com/training.html.