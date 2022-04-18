What are the important issues facing our county? Take our 2022 election survey so we can ask the candidates your questions

MENDOCINO Co., 4/18/22 — California will be holding a statewide election on June 7, and here in Mendocino County, and that election will include candidates vying for a number of important roles in local government, including two county supervisors’ seats, and the superintendent of schools, and some local candidates have begun their campaigns.

Here at The Mendocino Voice, we’ve covered local and statewide elections since 2016, and our goal during the elections is to ensure that Mendocino County residents have all the information about voting and the candidates that they need to participate in the process (see all our 2022 elections coverage here). We’ll be interviewing the candidates individually and also sharing important deadlines, candidates forums happening on May 9 in Ukiah and May 15 in Willits, and how to make sure you’re registered to vote.

We also want to make sure we are asking the candidates questions about what our readers think are the important issues in Mendocino County — but to do that, we need your help! We need you to tell us what you want the candidates to be talking about as they compete for your vote this year.

Advertisements

Why are we taking this approach? Too often, candidates decide to talk about their favorite topics, instead of what is most essential for voters, and so we want to make sure we’re asking the candidates about the issues that our readers think are important. Please take our — very short — elections survey below. It’s anonymous, and you can help shape what local candidates will be discussing this spring.

Loading…

Loading…