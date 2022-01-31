Khadijah Britton has been missing for four years — an online vigil is happening Feb. 5

MENDOCINO Co. 1/30/22 — Khadijah Britton was last seen in Covelo on February 18, 2018, and despite an ongoing investigation, numerous community searches, the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and a substantial reward, Britton has not been found and no one has been charged in connection with her disappearance. This February will make four years since her disappearance, and to honor the occasion, her family has organized an online prayer vigil to take place on February 5, 2022 at 1 p.m.

The vigil will take place on Saturday, February 5 at 1 p.m. via Zoom, and you can register at this link.

A mural featuring Britton was painted on North State Street during May, 2021, a project seeking to bring more visibility to the MMIW movement, which seeks highlight the disproportionate number of multiple missing and murdered indigenous people in the United States and Canada. Britton is one of a number of Mendocino and North Coast residents whose cases remain unsolved, and her family has spoken about how her case is similar to others, including at the mural unveiling ceremony, which included speakers and dancers from many local tribes. The project was organized by the Ukiah Valley Youth Leadership Coalition.

Youth volunteers working on the MMIW & Khadijah Britton mural in Ukiah, May 27, by K Maxwell

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office continues to seek any information related to Britton’s disappearance, and a significant reward is being offered for any information that helps find her: $85,000 for information leading to her, and an additional $25,000 for information leading to a conviction and arrest. Anyone with information about Britton should contact the MCSO tip line at (707) 463- 4086 or the tip line (707) 234-2100, or the anonymous WeTip service at 1-800-78-CRIME. You can read The Mendocino Voice’s complete coverage of Britton’s disappearance and Fallis’ legal proceedings here.

Editor’s note: If you are struggling with domestic violence, or know someone who is, there are resources that can help. In Mendocino County, Project Sanctuary provides free resources and support. They have temporarily suspended some visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but can be reached 24/7 at (707) 463-4357 for the inland county area, and (707) 964-4357 for the coast.

