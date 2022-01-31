Scholarship applications now open from the Community Foundation of Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 1/30/22 — Every year the Community Foundation of Mendocino County offers dozens of different scholarships for local students, and applications are open now. The scholarships include opportunities specific to a particularly region of Mendocino County, type of student, or focus of study, and are not limited to students pursuing a four year degree. Last year, the foundation distributed $284,750 overall.

More information is included in the press release below, and the applications can be submitted online until March 25, 2022.

Ukiah, CA – The Community Foundation of Mendocino County is accepting applications for its 2022 Scholarship Program. These scholarships have been established by local residents, often in memory of a loved one or family member. Endowing a scholarship provides a permanent way of honoring the spirit and attributes of those for whom the scholarships are named.

Advertisements

Some of the Community Foundation scholarships are “countywide,” while others are specific to a region. The donors who establish the funds choose the specific criteria for the awards. In 2021, the Community Foundation of Mendocino County awarded 77 scholarships totaling $284,750.

The Community Foundation also offers vocational scholarships for students interested in technical, trade, and vocational schools. Whether a student is seeking a vocational, two-year degree, or four-year degree, the Community Foundation has a breadth of scholarships to support them on their educational journey.

Advertisements

Countywide:

California Retired Teachers Association Division 55 Bessie Scott for seniors who plan to attend college to study education.

for seniors who plan to attend college to study education. California Retired Teachers Association Division 55 Hilmer Finne for seniors who plan to attend college to study music.

for seniors who plan to attend college to study music. Donna Baxter STEM Scholarship Fund for female seniors who plan to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering, or math.

for female seniors who plan to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering, or math. Hammond Trust Emergency Services Scholarship for seniors who plan to pursue a career as a paid or volunteer EMT, paramedic or fire fighter. (Vocational)

for seniors who plan to pursue a career as a paid or volunteer EMT, paramedic or fire fighter. (Vocational) Mendocino Agricultural Families’ Scholarship Fund for children of agricultural workers (including the wine, ranching, farming, and dairy industries).

for children of agricultural workers (including the wine, ranching, farming, and dairy industries). Marge Pardini Philanthropy Scholarship Fund for seniors who demonstrate a high level of community involvement.

for seniors who demonstrate a high level of community involvement. Chris P. Lo Pinto Memorial Scholarship for students pursuing education that will lead to a career in law enforcement or probation. (Vocational)

for students pursuing education that will lead to a career in law enforcement or probation. (Vocational) Jesse Pittman Memorial Scholarship Fund for seniors who demonstrate grit, hard work and determination; a desire to answer the call to service and make a difference; a desire to seek adventure and challenge; and the uncommon desire to succeed.

seniors who demonstrate grit, hard work and determination; a desire to answer the call to service and make a difference; a desire to seek adventure and challenge; and the uncommon desire to succeed. Skye Scholarship Fund for students who have demonstrated determination and a willingness to work hard in and out of school.

for students who have demonstrated determination and a willingness to work hard in and out of school. Walter Camp STEM Scholarship Fund for seniors (other than Ukiah High) who plan to attend college to study a STEM subject.

Inland Mendocino County:

McCarthy and Whitcomb Inland Performing Arts Scholarship Fund for students who are serious about pursuing a career in the performing arts and design.

for students who are serious about pursuing a career in the performing arts and design. MCHC Health Centers for the children and legal dependents of active Mendocino Community Health Clinic, Inc. employees who demonstrate a history of giving back and show initiative, altruism and the desire to make the world a better place.

Coastal Mendocino County:

Jerry Juhl Fund for the Arts Scholarship Fund for Coastal high school seniors pursuing a career in the performing arts or design (sound, lighting, set, and costume)

for Coastal high school seniors pursuing a career in the performing arts or design (sound, lighting, set, and costume) Fionna and Richard Perkins Scholarship Fund for women on the Mendocino Coast who are re-entering higher education after being in the workforce.

Anderson Valley High School

M. Cecil and Alice M. Gowan Memorial Scholarship Fund for Anderson Valley High School male with good citizenship and attendance who participate in extra-curricular and/or community activities

for Anderson Valley High School male with good citizenship and attendance who participate in extra-curricular and/or community activities Pearson Family STEM Scholarship Fund for high school seniors who plan to attend college to study a STEM subject.

Fort Bragg High School

Advertisements

Bill Pavioni Memorial Scholarship Fund for Fort Bragg High School seniors pursuing a four-year degree at a college or university.

for Fort Bragg High School seniors pursuing a four-year degree at a college or university. Gary L. Riley Scholarship Fund for Fort Bragg High School seniors attending an accredited vocational school, community college, or four-year college or university.

for Fort Bragg High School seniors attending an accredited vocational school, community college, or four-year college or university. Todd Hudson Memorial Basketball Scholarship Fund for Fort Bragg High School graduates who played Varsity basketball to attend an accredited vocational school, community college, or four-year college or university.

Laytonville High School

The Ain’t Noth’n Ever Been Got That Ain’t Been Went Out After/Terwilliger Trust Scholarship Fund for Laytonville High School seniors who plan to attend vocational schools, community colleges, or four-year colleges or universities.

for Laytonville High School seniors who plan to attend vocational schools, community colleges, or four-year colleges or universities. The Jonathan Family Scholarship Fund for Laytonville High School seniors who plan to attend vocational schools, community colleges, or four-year colleges or universities

Mendocino High School

Alma & August Mendosa Scholarship Fund for Mendocino High School and Mendocino Community High School seniors who attend, community college, or four-year college or university full-time

for Mendocino High School and Mendocino Community High School seniors who attend, community college, or four-year college or university full-time Alma & August Mendosa Vocational Scholarship for Mendocino High School and Mendocino Community High School Seniors who plan to attend an accredited vocational school, apprenticeship program or community college. (Vocational)

Ukiah Area Schools

Advertisements

Nash Bartolomie Industrial Arts Scholarship for Ukiah-area seniors or graduates interested in pursuing a technical degree at a community college for a career in the industrial arts, or building and construction.

for Ukiah-area seniors or graduates interested in pursuing a technical degree at a community college for a career in the industrial arts, or building and construction. Ryan and Collin Petitte Memorial Scholarship for seniors with financial need who have interest in pursuing careers in wildlife conservation, environmental resource management or economics.

for seniors with financial need who have interest in pursuing careers in wildlife conservation, environmental resource management or economics. Woman’s Opportunity Scholarship Fund for female, first generation college students (neither parent may have attended either a 2 or 4-year college or university), with the desire to serve their community.

Ukiah High School

Viola L. Allen & Oscar A. Allen Scholarship Fund for female students with serious interest in pursuing careers in the healthcare field.

for female students with serious interest in pursuing careers in the healthcare field. Warren “Ed” Brown Scholarship Fund for students interested in mathematics or engineering.

for students interested in mathematics or engineering. Jean Cannon Memorial Scholarship Fund for students pursuing a career that focuses on improving the lives of women and children.

for students pursuing a career that focuses on improving the lives of women and children. Keffeler Family Medical Scholarship for students pursuing a career in the medical profession who demonstrate the dedication, commitment, perseverance, aptitude, and work ethic necessary to accomplish their career goals.

for students pursuing a career in the medical profession who demonstrate the dedication, commitment, perseverance, aptitude, and work ethic necessary to accomplish their career goals. Paul and Linda Shimmin Scholarship Fund for scholar-athletes.

for scholar-athletes. David Joseph Talamo Memorial Athletic Scholarship for students who have a love of family, a sense of humor and a history of participation in organized sports.

for students who have a love of family, a sense of humor and a history of participation in organized sports. Ukiah High School Class of 1960 for students who have demonstrated a commitment to public service and helping others.

Willits High:

Advertisements

Dr. Charles O. and Harriett C. Smith Memorial Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Fund for scholar-athletes with a solid work ethic and ability to manage multiple activities.

for scholar-athletes with a solid work ethic and ability to manage multiple activities. Randy Clark Memorial Vocational Scholarship Fund for seniors and graduates who plan to pursue vocational education at trade schools or community colleges and who have had at least one year of membership in Future Farmers of America or 4H Club. (Vocational)

for seniors and graduates who plan to pursue vocational education at trade schools or community colleges and who have had at least one year of membership in Future Farmers of America or 4H Club. (Vocational) Penserra Founder’s Scholarship – for seniors who are first, second or third generation (minimum one parent or one grandparent) immigrants and intend to pursue a course of study at an accredited two, or four-year college or university.

Applications must be submitted by 5:00 on March 25, 2022. Applications can be completed online. Visit www.communityfound.org for details.