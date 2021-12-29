Mendocino Public Health offers free home Covid-19 rapid tests while supplies last (updated)

COVID TESTING & VACCINE INFO: For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and masking, contact the Mendocino County Public Health COVID19 Call Center at (707) 472-2759 or visit their website here. You can read our ongoing coverage of the pandemic here, and find the current county COVID-19 data here.

UPDATED: According to the county’s Covid-19 website, the county has already distributed all the available at home testing supplies that were available directly to the public, although community organizations in Willits, Ukiah, and Fort Bragg may still have boxes of tests available. Additional free tests may be available in the future if public health is able to obtain additional supplies.

MENDOCINO Co., 12/29/21 — New positive cases of Covid-19 are increasing rapidly across California and the country, in part due to the Omicron variant, and the increased demand for at-home rapid tests has led to pharmacies and other stores struggling to keep the tests in stock. While supplies are available, Mendocino County Public Health will be providing free Covid-19 rapid tests, which can be taken at home, to residents.

Advertisements

The tests will be available through community organizations in Ukiah, Fort Bragg, and Willits as well as via public health. Public Health officials recommend using these tests “before you go to a gathering, before returning to school, and before and after you travel. If you test positive, stay isolated for 10 days and until you show no symptoms for at least 24 hours.”

Here’s the announcement from Mendocino County Public Health:

Advertisements

Public Notice: At-home COVID tests, also referred to as “over the counter” tests, are now available through Public Health. The tests are being distributed immediately through community groups that have significant public contact and through our offices in Fort Bragg, Willits, and Ukiah. At-home COVID tests are safe and effective tools for keeping friends and family healthy this holiday season. Public Health recommends you test at home before you go to a gathering, before returning to school, and before and after you travel. If you test positive, stay isolated for 10 days and until you show no symptoms for at least 24 hours. Free tests are available. Contact the Call Center for services or more information, or if you need a Work or School Release Letter, or other resources to support you in isolation. Call Center: 707-472-2759 For a how-to video on at-home testing, and testing site schedules and locations visit https://www.mendocinocounty.org/covid19 Free vaccine booster shots continue to be available at primary care providers, pharmacies, and at the County’s fixed and pop-up clinics. More information is available at https://www.mendocinocounty.org/covid19