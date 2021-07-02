Mendocino Coast news round up: new water ordinance—fireworks restrictions—salmon BBQ—and more

Editor’s note: The Mendocino Voice is trying out a new feature, a “news round up” of many small items happening on the Mendocino Coast, that we may not have time to get to in a full article, but deserve a mention nonetheless. If you like this, or if you want to send us tidbits to include write to [email protected].

At this week’s Fort Bragg City Council meeting, an ordinance was introduced that could allow the city to crack down more quickly and harder during an extreme drought, which everyone fully expects to happen this year (read proposed ordinance here).

The city has eliminated its infamous requirement that restaurants use paper plates and plastic cutlery at higher stages of the drought. Paper plates being required at fancy restaurants made national news during a previous drought. This was axed out of consideration of goals to reduce landfill impacts and recycling.

Advertisements

The ordinance will be on the council agenda for a vote on July 12. On that date, the law will go into effect if the council votes yes. So far the city has enough water for its specific needs but this is shaping up to be the driest year in more than a half a century, even worse than 1977. The city is also planning to install a small desalination device to keep salt water out of the city water plant.

The July 3 fireworks show in Fort Bragg, seen at the south entrance to town above the bridge over Noyo Harbor, will feature a much stronger police presence than usual and much tighter restrictions on parking. Police officers will be down on Noyo Beach and plan to enforce laws against fireworks activities that have been widespread in previous years there.

There will also be a crackdown on alcohol consumption and any open fires. In addition, a DUI checkpoint will be set up after the fireworks by FBPD and the CHP, designed to keep the road safe for everyone, a city press release said (read more here). The fireworks can be spectacular but in some years fog has made them nearly impossible to see. No fog in the forecast for this year so far.

Advertisements

Noyo Harbor’s World’s Largest Salmon BBQ on July 3 was established 50 years ago by commercial fishermen, worried about their dwindling resource. They once operated a salmon hatchery pond on the Georgia Pacific Millsite and also operated a hatchery deep in the primordial forest between Leggett and Westport, in a place called Hollow Tree Creek.

Appropriately, July 3 is free fishing day in California, where nobody needs a recreational fishing license, but all the rest of the rules still apply. California’s second Free Fishing Day will take place Saturday, September 4 (more details here).

Fiddleheads dead but not yet forgotten? Mendocino Village’s Fiddleheads Cafe, whose mask scoffing owner, Chris Castleman, made it into the regional and national news too, is closing this weekend or is already closed, depending on reports — but debate goes on about it on the MCN listservs.

Advertisements

Castleman, who advertised fines for people wearing masks and special discounts for those not wearing or discarding them, has reportedly lost his lease.

He was fined $10,000 in the heart of the pandemic for his defiance.

The iconic Caspar Inn, a beloved eclectic road house starting in 1906 but which made its fame as a rockin’ dive in the closing decades of the 20th century has come back to life once again, now dubbed the Caspar Pub House.

Advertisements

Husband and wife owners Danny and Jay Ramirez offer real British fare, Jay having migrated from South Yorkshire The Inn menu is a creative hybrid, with local produce from the likes of Fortunate Farm. There will be plenty of music too, with a three act show on July 2 starting with New Orleans’ Lantz Lazwell & The Vibe Tribe and ending with local favorites Steven Bates and also Calvin Turnbull (event details here).

On Saturday, July 3 there will be a youth organized and led rally to Save Jackson Demonstration State Forest. There will be speakers of all ages, and intermittent music from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Town Hall on Main Street in Fort Bragg. There will be information about the forest and why it needs to be saved

There will be no 4th of July Parade in Mendocino Village this year, but there will be fun in Caspar. On Sunday July 4 KNYO/The Noyo Radio Project will host an outdoor/indoor 4th of July Family Celebration at the Caspar Community Center from 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There will be food, drinks, beer and wine, a Kid Zone with fun and games, and lawn games for the “grownups.”

Advertisements