Mendocino County drought task force to meet Thursday, July 8

MENDOCINO Co., 7/3/21 — Mendocino County supervisors held a series of community meetings this week, and on Thursday, July 8, the county’s Drought Task Force, an ad hoc committee consisting of Supervisors John Haschak and Glenn McGourty, will have a public meeting addressing the current state of regional water resources and discussing possible policy recommendations to conserve water.

The drought task force meeting will be held virtually via Zoom from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will also be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook and Youtube. Questions and comments from the public can be submitted in advance, and there will be a Q&A at the end of the meeting.

Here’s the announcement from the County of Mendocino:

Drought Ad Hoc Committee to Host 2nd Virtual Countywide Drought Task Force Meeting On Thursday, July 8th at 4:00pm, The Board of Supervisors Drought Ad Hoc Committee consisting of Supervisor John Haschak and Supervisor Glenn McGourty will host a virtual Countywide Drought Task Force Meeting. The Supervisors will give an update on their current discussions with community partners and staff on drought related issues. Members of the public will have an opportunity to hear a brief update and share their recommendations with the Ad Hoc Committee. Meeting Details: What: Virtual Countywide Drought Task Force Meeting When: Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 4:00 pm Who: Mendocino County Board of Supervisors John Haschak and Glenn McGourty Executive Office Staff, Transportation Staff Agenda How to attend: To join via Zoom, click the link: https://mendocinocounty.zoom.us/j/88971765675?pwd=Ty9Nczk4MlVGSjlxaE82Slc2YndhQT09 Passcode: 665233 To join via phone, dial: +1 669 900 9128 and enter the webinar ID: 889 7176 5675 The webinar will also be streaming live on the County’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/mendocinocountyvideo) and the County’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/mendocinocounty/). Please send comments or questions to: [email protected] or call the Drought Hotline at (707) 234-6363.