Get out your red, white and blue! July 4th weekend schedule for fireworks, parades & events

MENDOCINO Co., 6/30/21 — The upcoming holiday weekend offers a whole lot of fun across Mendocino County: Crafts fairs, rodeos, book sales, a circus and BBQs — and of course a parade, are just some of the family friendly events.

We put together a schedule of something of the highlights below:

Fireworks are illegal in Mendocino County, and due to the extreme fire risk, even professional shows, aren’t happening anywhere inland.

However, in the fire-proof Pacific Ocean, fireworks will light up the sky above Noyo Harbor in Fort Bragg on July 3. Another big event will be Willits’s Independence Day parade, returned after a year’s hiatus. The theme is “There’s no place like home” and the parade will be held on July 4 at 11 a.m. on Main Street — though the sidewalks get crowded early.

Note that this year’s Point Arena independence celebration weekend and Mendocino Fourth of July parade events are cancelled.

Ukiah

All American Picnic in Todd Grove Park: On July 4 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. enjoy games, arts and crafts, music, free bounce houses, a live art zone, and free swimming at the Ukiah Municipal Pools. For more information call 707-463-6231. Todd Grove Park is located at 600 Live Oak Avenue in Ukiah.

Fort Bragg

Fireworks : July 3 Fort Bragg Fireworks organized by the City of Fort Bragg will start after dusk over the Noyo River outlet and ocean side of Pomo Bluffs near Todd’s Point. Paid parking will be offered on the runway at the South Coastal Trail using the W. Cypress Street entrance. Fees from the South Coastal Trail paid parking will be directly applied to offsetting the costs of the Fireworks Display.

The paid parking lot traditionally located east of the Mendocino College will not be operated this year. All visitors to the event are encouraged to carpool, walk, bike or utilize public transportation to minimize traffic surrounding the event.

For questions regarding this event contact Fort Bragg Police Captain O’Neal O’Neal at (707) 961-2800 ext. 120

World's Largest Salmon BBQ : The 50th Annual World's Largest Salmon Barbecue is happening on July 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Fort Bragg's Noyo Harbor. Eating is only one part of the festivities. Live music is featured throughout the day to keep things lively. Tickets are on sale at Harvest Market in the Boatyard Shopping Center in Fort Bragg and Brown Paper Tickets. All proceeds are used to improve salmon populations on the Northern California coast.

Independence Day Fort Bragg Library Book Sale : Celebrate Independence Day with a new book at the Fort Bragg Library's book and media sale from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on July 3 in the community room at the library. All proceeds support the Fort Bragg Library, 499 Laurel Street, Fort Bragg. Phone: 707-964-2020.

Holiday Craft Fair: On July 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. bring your family to the Fourth of July Holiday Craft Fair at Town Hall, corner of Main & Laurel Streets in downtown Fort Bragg. This free event is hosted by Soroptimist International of Noyo Sunrise Fort Bragg. A wide variety of hand-crafted items, from quilts and toys, to iron works, pottery, knits and crochet, jewelry, paintings, tools, and puzzles will be available.

Willits

Frontier Days : The first weekend of July is full of events for Willits Frontier Days, ranging from barbecue to breakfast, a street dance and carnival, rodeo and the annual July 4th parade down Main Street (between Commercial Street and East Valley Street) at 11 a.m. Frontier Days as usual is jam-packed with events, and you can go to their website for the full list of events, times and locations, go to Willits Frontier Days.

: The first weekend of July is full of events for Willits Frontier Days, ranging from barbecue to breakfast, a street dance and carnival, rodeo and the annual (between Commercial Street and East Valley Street) at 11 a.m. Frontier Days as usual is jam-packed with events, and you can go to their website for the full list of events, times and locations, go to Willits Frontier Days. A partial list includes on July 2: the junior rodeo

July 3: the street dance, Lions Club breakfast, and the first day of the rodeo

July 4: the parade, BBQ, day two of the Rodeo, and horse contest

Mendocino

Flynn Creek Circus emerges for the 2021 Season with a brand-new show, “Fairytale.” Aerialists, contortionists, jugglers, comedians and acrobats are some of the thrilling acts for this year. Showtimes: July 1, Season Opening at 7 p.m.; July 2 at 5 p.m. and Adults only 21+ at 8 p.m.; July 3 at 1 p.m. and 5 pm and Adults only 21+ at 8 p.m.; July 4 at 1:30 p.m. Circus fun takes place at Friendship Park, Little Lake Road & School Street in Mendocino. Ticket information: https://www.flynncreekcircus.com

Historic walking tours of Mendocino

On July 4, the Kelley House Museum offers lively two-hour walk-through tours of Mendocino’s Historic District from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Learn about local history and find out why movie directors have used its distinctive architecture as a shooting location in dozens of films. To book a tour email [email protected] and include the number in your party (maximum 6), and the times you prefer.$50 for up to 4 people. $75 for a party of 6. Face coverings required. Website: http://KelleyHouseMuseum.org