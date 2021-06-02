Mendocino County to hold drought update at virtual meeting on June 10

MENDOCINO Co., 6/2/21 — The Mendocino County Board of Supervisors have created at drought ad hoc committee to address the current water crisis, and will be convening a county-wide virtual community meeting of the drought task force on June 10. The meeting will include updates from Supervisors John Haschak, Glenn McGourty, and county staff and other collaborating agencies and organizations providing an update on the current drought, with time for comments and questions from the public.

As of now, Mendocino County residents are being asked to voluntarily conserve water by 20%, although some water districts have begun to curtail water usage for certain commercial users. The county has also established a drought hotline and website at (707) 234-6363 and www.mendocinocounty.org/droughtwaterconservation.

Nearly 75% of California overall is considered currently facing extreme drought, leading to significantly above average wildland fire weather conditions, and a large swatch of the West coast is currently also in various stages of drought.

