Mendocino County to hold drought update at virtual meeting on June 10

MENDOCINO Co., 6/2/21 — The Mendocino County Board of Supervisors have created at drought ad hoc committee to address the current water crisis, and will be convening a county-wide virtual community meeting of the drought task force on June 10. The meeting will include updates from Supervisors John Haschak, Glenn McGourty, and county staff and other collaborating agencies and organizations providing an update on the current drought, with time for comments and questions from the public.
As of now, Mendocino County residents are being asked to voluntarily conserve water by 20%, although some water districts have begun to curtail water usage for certain commercial users. The county has also established a drought hotline and website at (707) 234-6363 and www.mendocinocounty.org/droughtwaterconservation.
Nearly 75% of California overall is considered currently facing extreme drought, leading to significantly above average wildland fire weather conditions, and a large swatch of the West coast is currently also in various stages of drought.
You can read more of our coverage of the drought here, and the county’s individual water districts from our Water Security series here.
NEWS RELEASE: Ukiah, California: June 2, 2021
DROUGHT AD HOC COMMITTEE TO HOST VIRTUAL COUNTYWIDE DROUGHT TASK FORCE MEETING
On Thursday, June 10th at 4:00pm, The Board of Supervisors Drought Ad Hoc Committee consisting of Supervisor John Haschak and Supervisor Glenn McGourty will host a virtual Countywide Drought Task Force Meeting. The Supervisors will give an update on their current discussions with community partners and staff on drought related issues. Members of the public will have an opportunity to hear a brief update and share their recommendations with the Ad Hoc Committee.
Meeting Details:
What: Virtual Countywide Drought Task Force Meeting
When: Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 4:00 pm
Who: Mendocino County Board of Supervisors John Haschak and Glenn McGourty, Executive Office Staff, Transportation Staff
How to attend:To join via Zoom, click the link: https://mendocinocounty.zoom.us/j/89729587112… Passcode: 665233 To join via phone, dial: +1 669 900 9128 and enter the webinar ID: 897 2958 7112
The webinar will also be streaming live on the County’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/mendocinocountyvideo) and the County’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/mendocinocounty/).
For more information, please contact the Mendocino County Executive Office at (707) 463-4441 or [email protected]