Mendocino County establishes drought hotline, encourages residents to conserve water

MENDOCINO Co., 5/24/21 — The Mendocino County Board of Supervisors issued a drought declaration in April, and water resources are below average across the county. To encourage residents to increase water conservation, the county has established a drought hotline and website, available at (707) 234-6363 and www.mendocinocounty.org/droughtwaterconservation. Mendocino County residents have been voluntarily asked to conserve water usage by 20%.

You can read more of our ongoing coverage of the current drought in our Water Security Series. Here’s the announcement from the County:

NEWS RELEASE: Ukiah, California: May 24, 2021

Community: Drought is Here Help Save Water with Us

The Mendocino County Board of Supervisors passed a Drought Declaration on April 20, 2021 due to worsening drought conditions across the region. The drought declaration requests all local water suppliers to implement their local water shortage contingency plans and urges all residents to voluntarily reduce their water usage by 20%.The majority of residents within the County of Mendocino rely on groundwater to meet their residential, agricultural and industrial needs. Surface water diversions from the Eel River through the Potter Valley Project and Russian River are also used to meet water demands. Both sources are currently vulnerable due to the current and forecasted ongoing drought conditions and we ask everyone to do their part to reduce their water use.Some simple water-saving ideas you can practice at home:

Let lawns go brown or replace the lawns with artificial turf

Plant drought tolerant species • Water deeply and less often and use mulch to minimize evaporation

Use a broom instead of hose to clean driveways and patios

Install water-saving showerheads and take shorter showers – five minutes or less

Turn water off when brushing teeth and washing hands

Check faucets, sinks, toilets and showers for leaks and repair promptly if necessary

For more water conservation tips as well as a detailed guide on how to identify and measure leaks in your home please visit the County Drought and Water Conservation Website: www.mendocinocounty.org/droughtwaterconservation

If you have any further questions, please call the Drought Hotline: (707) 234-6363.