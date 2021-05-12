Arraignment of man accused of Brooktrails double homicide delayed one more week

UKIAH, 5/11/21 — Christopher Gamble, 46, who is accused of the murder of Ulises Ayala and his son Anwar Ayala, 17, was scheduled to enter a plea yesterday morning in Mendocino Superior Court. However, as he as not yet acquired legal representation, the arraignment was delayed one more week in a very brief proceeding in the courtroom of Judge Keith Faulder yesterday morning. Attorney Justin Petersen spoke briefly for Gamble, though when asked if he is representing the accused he they were in discussions and that he had no other comment.

District Attorney Eyster was no in court for the proceeding, a fact that was remarked upon by Judge Faulder with some consternation. A deputy district attorney instead spoke for the people. Eyster was preparing for the preliminary hearing of the six people accused of a double murder in Covelo. That hearing continues today.

