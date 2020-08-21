Two men suffer non-fatal shooting on Round Valley Reservation

MENDOCINO Co., 8/21/20 — Two young men have been shot on the Round Valley Indian Tribes Reservation, both non-fatally in the leg. Both men were transported to hospitals, one to Adventist Health Howard Memorial in Willits, and the other to Santa Rosa Memorial.

In a brief interview Sheriff Matt Kendall explained that the shooting occurred around 12:20 p.m. and ascribed it to an ongoing feud saying, “Obviously there’s some beef going on and there’s not a lot of cooperation with law enforcement.”

Upon hearing about the shooting, Round Valley Tribal Police and Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies responded, as did the sheriff himself who happened to be in Round Valley on other business. The shooting victims were at a residence on Tabor Lane, at the intersection of Tabor Ln. and Foothill Road. Once law enforcement arrived two other young men exited the building with their hands up — they are not suspects in the shooting, but were perhaps friends of the shooting victims.

Law enforcement officers then entered the residence and found the two shooting victims, who were both immobile due to their wounds, but were responsive. Kendall described both victims as in their early 20s or late teens and Native American.

Detectives were called to the scene and investigation was commenced but Kendall noted that the two other men at the scene were giving conflicting stories about what happened.