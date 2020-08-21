Ukiah police arrest man in connection with suspected arson fires of Aug. 18; third arrest for arson this week

MENDOCINO Co., 8/20/20 — A number of suspected arson fires have occurred in the Ukiah Valley this past week, and today the Ukiah Police Department announced a third arrest for arson, although as of now there is no indication that there is any connection between the different incidents or suspected arsonists.

The third arrest is 26 year old Esteban Rodriguez, who was taken to Mendocino County Jail and booked with bail set at $250,000 for a series of alleged arson fires that occurred in the evening on Tuesday, August 18. The investigation is still ongoing, according to the UPD release, and officers are seeking information that might connect Rodriguez to any additional fires that occurred in the area during the 24 hours prior to his arrest.

In the span of one week, Ukiah Police also arrested Kristine Lynn Tupper, a 26 year old woman in connected with suspected arson on the evening of August 16, and Alberto Acosta, a 32 year old man for suspected arson fires that occurred August 12. However, there is no indication that these fires or arrests are connected to each other.

Here’s the press release from Ukiah Police Department, below. You can also read our initial report on the fires on August 18, and a subsequent update from UPD:

