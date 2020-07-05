Small vegetation fire in Brooktrails contained

UPDATE 1:40 p.m. — Cal Fire is now reporting that the fire is contained at an eighth of an acre, but mop will continue for some time.

UPDATE 1:10 p.m. — Firefighters have made very substantial progress on the fire. They’ve laid some kind of line all the way around, and have it 30% formally contained. Resources are being recalled, and it’s fair to say things are transitioning to the mop up stage.

And the evacuation warning has been lifted.

UPDATE 12:30 p.m. — While firefighters continue to make good progress and some aircraft have been sent back to base, an evacuation warning for the immediately vicinity has also been issued:

EVACUATION WARNING: There’s a reported structure fire that is spreading into the wild lands near 32200 block of Condor Road in Brooktrails, Willits. EVACUATION WARNING for Condor Road, Timber Road, Willow Brook Road, Willow Brook Court and Blue Lakes Road north of the intersection of Condor Road. Reminder: an EVACUATION WARNING is a notice to prepare for evacuation, gather personal items, medications, pets, etc and watch for further emergency information. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

Both Copter 101 and a tanker have returned to base.

UPDATE 12:17 p.m. — Cal Fire personnel were heard on the scanner saying that they are attempting to box in the fire with retardant drops from the airplane tankers, while making water drops directly to the fire with the Copter 101. However, authorities are preparing to issue an evacuation warning for people within about a half mile of the incident.

In addition on tanker plane has been released from the incident, usually a good sign that firefighters are beginning to get a handle on the blaze.

ORIGINAL 12:00 p.m.

WILLITS, 7/5/20 — Firefighters are responding to a structure fire that has spread into the vegetation north of Brooktrails in the 32200 block of Condor Rd. The fire is being referred to as the Condor Incident.

Scanner chatter from Cal Fire aircraft indicate that as of about 11:55 a.m. the fire had spread from a structure into the neighboring vegetation and burned about an eighth of an acre. Cal Fire personnel made an estimate that the fire had potential for five acres.

Brooktrails Fire has responded, as has Cal Fire aircraft including the Copter 101, tankers, and Air Attack air traffic control craft.

On the scanner firefighters have indicated that several vehicles are also on fire, and that there are propane tanks near the fire.