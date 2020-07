UPDATE 1:38 p.m. — The accident is mostly cleared now.

ORIGINAL

WILLITS, 7/5/20 — A single vehicle crash is causing major delays on the Willits Bypass section of U.S. Route 101. The crash is apparently a single car that crashed into the guard rail on the viaduct. No injury is reported, but there is debris in the road and expect major delays while the scene is cleared.

As of 1:15 p.m., time of publication, traffic is backed up roughly a mile in each direction.