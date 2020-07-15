Small brush fire at Willits Airport near Brooktrails

WILLITS, 7/14/20 — Firefighters are currently responding to a vegetation fire near the runway at the Willits Airport, being called the “Field IC.” Crews are cresponding from Little Lake Fire, Brooktrails Fire, and Cal Fire.

The initial description of the fire is that is located on the southwest corner of the airport property and is currently a 30 x 30 foot spot fire with a slow rate of spread. According to scanner traffic, the fire is somewhat contained as of the time of publication, being described as a “small active fire” by crews at the scene. The airport runway itself remains clear.

This article is based on developing information and will be updated as more details become available; as such some initial information may change.