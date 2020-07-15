Brush fire burning near Covelo now contained (updated 7:10 pm)

UPDATE 7:10 p.m. — The fire is now contained; three engines will remain on the scene to continue mop up but the remaining response has been cancelled, and the tankers have been released. No structures were threatened.

UPDATE 7 p.m. — Forward progress has been stopped on the Refuse IC, and the size of the fire is currently holding around at around three to four acres in size, according to scanner traffic. Crews are also reporting that there is no additional spotting happening.

UPDATE 6:55 p.m. — One tanker has been released form the fire and appears to be returning to Ukiah. However, two tankers remain at the fire, as well as Copter 101. One of the tankers flew down from Humboldt County.

Scanner chatter indicates that the fire may have been started intentionally, and that one man is in Round Valley Tribal Police custody, with a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputy on the way.

ORIGINAL

MENDOCINO Co., 7/14/20 — Cal Fire and Round Valley Fire crews are battling a vegetation fire, called the “Refuse IC” in Covelo on the 23000 block of Refuse Road, about two miles northwest of central Covelo.

According to scanner traffic, the fire has currently spread to between three and four acres, with the head of the fire at the road and near some structures. Scanner chatter indicates that “ground crews are making good progress.” Two Cal Fire tankers, the Helicopter 101, and the Air Attack OV-10 at the fire — though as of 6:50 p.m. it appears that one tanker may have been released.

This article is based on developing information and will be updated as more details become available.