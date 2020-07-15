Huffman to host town hall on Climate Crisis Action Plan July 16

Congressman Jared Huffman will host a virtual town hall Thursday, July 16 at 4:00 p.m. on the Climate Crisis Action Plan, a 538 page plan that would introduce many reforms aiming to bring the U.S. to a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. You can read more about the plan on the House Committee on the Climate Crisis page, read the full text here, or read a summary here.

The plan includes some of Huffman’s own bills, such as the Wildfire Defense Act (H.R. 5091), which would grant funding for communities to develop Community Wildfire Defense Plans which would implement a variety of strategies for preventing wildfires, such as deploying microgrids with battery storage.

Huffman will be joined by former State Senator Fran Pavley, author of California’s landmark climate law AB32, and President and CEO of Natural Resources Defense Council Gina McCarthy.

You can view the town hall live on Huffman’s facebook page, or at any of the channels listed in the press release below. You can ask questions in advance by sending them to huffmanQandA@mail.house.gov or ask them live via Facebook live.

Here is the press release from Rep. Huffman’s office:

Rep. Huffman to Host Town Hall on Climate Crisis Action Plan

San Rafael, CA – On Thursday, July 16 at 4:00 p.m. PDT, Congressman Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) will host a virtual town hall on the newly released Climate Crisis Action Plan, a comprehensive Congressional framework to protect the health of all families, make sure our communities can withstand the impacts of climate change, and grow our economy and put Americans back to work. Rep. Huffman will be joined by former State Senator Fran Pavley, author of California’s landmark climate law AB32, and President and CEO of Natural Resources Defense Council Gina McCarthy for this community dialogue. Viewers can submit their questions in advance to huffmanQandA@mail.house.gov or ask them live via Facebook live.

If you have questions please contact the San Rafael office at (415) 258-9657.

Event Details:

When: Thursday, July 16th

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PDT

Who:

Congressman Jared Huffman, Congressional District 2

Former State Senator Fran Pavley, author of California’s clean car law and the Global Warming Solutions Act

Gina McCarthy, President & CEO of NRDC, and former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency

Where:

Facebook.com/RepHuffman

Marin TV Education Channel (Comcast Ch 30 and AT&T Ch 99) and streaming online at https://cmcm.tv/30

KSRO 1350-AM will air the town hall at 6:00 p.m., streaming at KSRO.com, or on the KSRO app

KZYX live on Mendocino County Public Broadcasting 90.7FM Philo, 91.5FM Willits and Ukiah, and 88.1FM Fort Bragg and streaming at https://www.kzyx.org/

KPCA live on 103.3FM or go to kpca.fm and click the “Listen Live” box.

* This is a partial list, media coverage will be updated early next week.

Please be advised that this is a virtual event; members of the press and public should not attempt to meet in person with the Congressman and his guests.

