Total cases of COVID in Round Valley rises to 6

MENDOCINO Co., 4/24/20 — Round Valley has quickly become the area of Mendocino worst hit by coronavirus, with the official count of confirmed cases rising to six this evening, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 11. The majority of this cases, if not all of them, appear to be in one family, but it is possible that these people exposed others during the asymptomatic early period of the disease, and Mendocino Public health has said that, “This is a rapidly changing situation.”

In a video interview with the Mendocino Voice this afternoon, Mendocino Public Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan explained that one member of a Round Valley family had traveled to the Bay Area recently, and it is likely that he contracted the disease there, bringing it back and spreading to his family. This man, whose identity we are not sharing, has posted about becoming ill on his own Facebook page, in an act that Doohan called quite “brave.”

County authorities, as well as state and federal officials, are working with the tribal government to ensure the Round Valley Indian Tribes Reservation has the resourced needed. Sheriff Matt Kendall posted this video the Twitter this evening:

A message from the Sheriff regarding the Covid-19 cases in Round Valley#Covid19Mendo #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/hPxsHpTnXb — Mendocino Sheriff (@MendoSheriff) April 25, 2020

Here is the press release from Mendocino Public Health:

Update Regarding COVID-19 Cases in Round Valley

Post Date: 04/24/2020 7:05 PM

Today, April 24, 2020, three additional Round Valley residents tested positive for COVID-19 making six new cases in the last 24 hours. The testing was performed at Round Valley Indian Health Center and the health care workers used proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Following protocol the Round Valley Indian Health Center reported the three new positive cases to Mendocino County Public Health. Public Health has initiated a contact tracing investigation and is working with Round Valley Indian Health Center on additional testing of individuals potentially exposed to the individuals that have tested positive. The individuals are in stable condition, in isolation at home with active public health monitoring and did not require hospitalization. Asymptomatic close contacts of the cases are in quarantine.

This is a rapidly changing situation and Public Health will be releasing COVID-19 case numbers and information daily Monday – Friday on the Mendocino County Website and on Social Media.

If you are a resident of Round Valley and have concerns about exposure or have COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, fever or flu-like symptoms please contact the Round Valley Indian Health Center Triage Nurse at (707) 983-6181 ext. 142. Please call the clinic prior to arriving.

The Mendocino County Health Officer, Round Valley Indian Health Center and Round Valley Indian Tribal Council urge residents to follow the Health Officer’s Shelter-In-Place Order and stay home unless essential travel is required for groceries, medicine or other necessary items.

Every person has a role to play to lessen the spread of this virus and to help prevent exposure to others. You can protect yourself and your family by following these simple measures:

Washing hands with soap and water.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. If surfaces are dirty, clean them using detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.

Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your inner elbow.

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

Do not go to work if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

Wear facial coverings when you leave your home.

Following guidance from public health officials.

The three new cases today brings the total number of positive cases in Mendocino County to eleven. Of the eleven cases, four have recovered, none have required hospitalization and there has been no deaths.