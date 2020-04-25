Watch our weekly interview with Mendocino Public Health Officer Doohan, for April 24 (video)

WILLITS, 4/25/20 — Once again we interviewed Dr. Noemi Doohan, the Mendocino County Public Health Officer, via online video chat, this Friday. In the roughly half hour interview we touched on all of the important topics concerning the coronavirus pandemic and shelter-in-place order including: possible timelines for reopening, the mandatory facial covering order, community spread in Sonoma and Lake counties, loosening of some restrictions, what facial coverings means for employees, and the new cases of COVID-19 in Covelo.

We conduct these interviews each Friday via Zoom, and broadcast them live via Facebook.

You can watch video here, the interview was conducted by Mendocino Voice managing editor Adrian Fernandez Baumann.

Ad