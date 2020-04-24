Coronavirus comes to Round Valley, Covelo family infected with COVID-19

UPDATED 9:35 p.m. — The Mendocino County Public Health Department has put out a press release with more details on this case. Scroll to the bottom of the page for that press release.

According to the press release, three members of a family residing on the Round Valley Indian Tribes Reservation have tested positive for COVID-19. Those people are in isolation and “contact tracing,” a public health jargon meaning the process by which doctors and health workers investigate who the family came in contact with. Close contacts of the family have been placed in quarantine.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

MENDOCINO Co., 4/23/20 — A Covelo couple have fallen ill due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total count of people who have been infected with the disease in Mendocino County to at least seven. At this time it is unknown whether the man and woman were infected in county, or contracted the virus elsewhere.

The husband made a post to his own Facebook page today explaining that he and his wife had been tested and do indeed have the virus, asking for support and prayers, and dispelling a rumor that the virus had come to them through their child. A spokesperson for the County of Mendocino confirmed that they will be sending out more information on the case presently.

Though the man has posted this information in a public forum, we are not sharing his name in this article to provide him with some privacy. We also commend the forthright nature with which he has confronted the disease and promptly informed his own community.

In his Facebook post the man noted, “Please be safe out there where [sic] your mask and gloves, you never know what you might touch.” The man, who is himself Native, also has several post on his Facebook page drawing attention to the crisis in the Navajo Nation which has been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We await further information from the Mendocino County Public Health Office and will update this article when more details become avaliable.

Here is the press release from the Mendocino County Public Health Department:

Three Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Round Valley

Post Date: 04/23/2020 9:29 PM

Today, April 23, 2020, three Round Valley residents within the same household tested positive for COVID-19. The testing was performed at Round Valley Indian Health Center and the health care workers used proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Following protocol the Round Valley Indian Health Center reported the positive cases to Mendocino County Public Health. Public Health has initiated a contact tracing investigation and is working with Round Valley Indian Health Center on additional testing of individuals potentially exposed to the individuals that have tested positive. All three individuals are in stable condition, in isolation at home with active public health monitoring and did not require hospitalization. Asymptomatic close contacts of the cases are in quarantine.

Mendocino County Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan stated, “I am grateful for the opportunity to collaboratively work with the Round Valley Indian Tribes and the Round Valley Indian Health Center and applaud the clinic staff for the exemplary manner in which these cases were cared for. Thank you to Congressman Jared Huffman, Senator Mike McGuire, Assemblyman Jim Wood and California Department of Public health Director Dr. Sonia Angell for their rapid response and assistance in mobilizing additional resources. I deeply care about our tribal communities and we are here to respond and provide support to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

Please understand that those who test positive have a right to remain anonymous and have their privacy respected. If you are a resident of Round Valley and have concerns about exposure or have COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, fever or flu-like symptoms please contact the Round Valley Indian Health Center Triage Nurse at (707) 983-6181 ext. 142. Please call the clinic prior to arriving.

The Mendocino County Health Officer, Round Valley Indian Health Center and Round Valley Indian Tribal Council urge residents to follow the Health Officer’s Shelter in Place order and stay home unless essential travel is required for groceries, medicine or other necessary items.

Every person has a role to play to lessen the spread of this virus and to help prevent exposure to others. You can protect yourself and your family by following these simple measures:

Washing hands with soap and water.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. If surfaces are dirty, clean them using detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.

Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your inner elbow.

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

Do not go to work if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

Wear facial coverings when you leave your home.

Following guidance from public health officials.

An update regarding the new cases will be provided tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. during the Health Officer’s Friday Update which will be streamed live on the Mendocino County YouTube Channel (www.youtube.com/MendocinoCountyVideo) and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/mendocinocounty/).

The new cases brings the total number of positive cases in Mendocino County to eight. Of the eight cases, four have recovered.