Firefighters responding to wildland fire on Mid Mountain Rd. near Potter Valley (updated 5:30 p.m.)

UPDATE 5:30 p.m. — The fire is holding in size at about one acre, and fire crews are currently estimating they will need to remain on the scene for at least another four hours before mop-up is completed, according to scanner traffic.

UPDATE 4:45 p.m. — The fire is approximately one acre in size, and has the potential to grow to two acres, with a slow rate of spread in the forest understory. The Cal Fire “101” copter is currently “making good drops” above the fire, and additional engines and water tenders are on their way to the fire’s location. According to scanner traffic, firefighters are anticipating that a “heavy mop up,” may be required.

The fire was first called in by the tenant or landowner who had initiated the controlled burn.

ORIGINAL

MENDOCINO Co., 4/24/20 — Potter Valley Fire crews and engines are responding to a vegetation fire in the hills east of Potter Valley, perhaps near the Lake County line. Scanner traffic indicates that fire was a controlled burn which then got out of control. The fire is being referred to as the “Mountain IC.” The fire is quite some ways down Mid Mountain Rd. and firefighters have so far had trouble accessing the fire, due to the long winding and rough road, as well as grading work.

According to scanner traffic, aircraft will be sent at some point, although this would not typically be part of the response protocol during the winter season.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available. The details are based on currently available information and may change as the situation develops.