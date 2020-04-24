Anonymous Mendo resident tells Supe. Williams she had COVID; Dr. Doohan urges sick people to come forward

Editor’s Note: If you are presenting with symptoms of COVID-19 you should contact your doctor, or local clinic. If positive your case will be referred to Mendocino Public Health. Alternatively you can contact Public Health’s call center at (707) 234-4052 to be connected directly to the Public Health Communicable Disease Unit.

MENDOCINO Co., 4/23/20 — Supervisor Ted Williams, who represents the Fifth District and is known for his voluminous social media presence, said in a post Thursday that he had spoken by phone with a local woman who claimed to have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In response to the supervisor’s retelling of this conversation, and a subsequent post in which he relays the putative claims of a second convalescent, Mendocino County Public Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan made a statement

Here is the statement from Supervisor Williams:

The moment we concluded the KZYX radio show last night, a woman phoned, having heard the hour and my cell number offered. Provoked by discussion about balancing our economic and health needs, she picked up the phone to share her story about surviving COVID-19, but insisted on remaining anonymous (no name, contact details, caller ID). After weeks of unsubstantiated claims and rumors, I was skeptical, but the 85 minute discussion left me without questions of credibility. She did approve of sharing her testimonial. She lives inland and shops in the Ukiah area. No flights, cruises or other travel outside of Mendocino County for months before becoming ill. She became ill in our county with initial symptoms experienced around March 16. The onset was gradual and she didn't initially believe it could be COVID-19. Visiting her son in the bay area, he became infected and several of his friends became infected. All tested positive to official COVID-19 tests. She learned of her results just five days ago, towards the tail end of illness. Because the test was not performed here, we can't count it and we don't have access to the data. This is important to note, because it's one more way our count under-represents. One of the (young) friends died as a result, in a hospital, connected to equipment for respiratory distress. The caller said they all had different symptoms with only persistent fever in common and noted the CDC symptoms list did not match her personal experience. She did not seek medical help and did not want to be intubated. She described excruciating pain as the worst component, noting she had to force herself to endure the pain of every breath for days. She was told by medical professionals in a bay area county to self isolate and that is what she is doing, the same as our county would direct. She reported being otherwise very healthy without pre-existing conditions and "not old". She stated that two days ago she would have been unable to make it across the room to engage in the call. Inability to walk and pain were cited as the two greatest challenges of the journey. When we documented our first case on March 18, there was heated discussion about how much location information to share. CEO Carmel Angelo insisted that making specific locations public would encourage some people to not come forward, impeding our ability to contact trace. I'm at the opposite end of the privacy spectrum in that if I test positive, I'll be on youtube and the radio sharing it with you, but we all have different preferences in regard to privacy. Angelo was right. The distastes for public eyes peering created desire for anonymity, ultimately resulting in reduced public health tracking. Assuming the facts are true as presented, and I have no reason to doubt, this case might qualify as our first community spread. To avert a flurry of questions, I must say, I don't have more answers than this post includes. She ended by asserting her belief that if we experienced the pain she endured, described repeatedly as "not another flu", we wouldn't be focused on re-opening, but instead would be grateful to awaken for another day. Alicia, thank you for allowing me time on KZYX. Caller, The Mendocino Voice [we asked Supervisor Williams to add this after he had already posted this] has asked me to share their eagerness to give you an anonymous interview. Supervisor Ted Williams

Here is the statement from Dr. Noemi Doohan, public health officer for Mendocino County:

Supervisor Ted Williams has shared publicly that he has been contacted by someone who has not provided their name or address but has claimed they were tested for COVID-19 in another County and used a non-Mendocino County address for the results to be reported. If this individual wants to help our community prevent the spread of this disease in our County, she will come forward to Mendocino County Public Health so she can be actively monitored in isolation by Public Health and a contact investigation can be initiated. The contact investigation would allow Public Health to evaluate, and potentially test for COVID-19, the people in Mendocino County that she has had close contact with since she first reportedly became ill. Regarding the presence of community spread of COVID-19 in Mendocino County, I am doing everything in my power to protect our County from this danger by putting in place strong Sheltering-In-Place orders, mandating social distancing, mandating the wearing of facial coverings and focusing on containment through case contacts and contact investigations. I have also put in place Blanket Orders for Isolation and Quarantine to make sure people who are sick or exposed stay home or in an Alternate Care Site (ACS) unless they are hospitalized- another important tool for preventing community spread. Preventing community spread depends on the cooperation and collaboration of all people living and working in Mendocino County with the Health Officer orders and the Public Health department. Dr. Noemi Doohan

The Mendocino County Public Health Dept. further noted that:

“The anonymous individual should contact their local health care provider who will report the case information to Public Health or contact the Call Center at (707) 234-4052 to be connected directly to the Public Health Communicable Disease Unit.”

