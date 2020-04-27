Cal Fire will require residential burn permits starting Friday, May 1

MENDOCINO Co., 4/27/20 — Cal Fire will require burn permits for residential burns beginning at 12 a.m. on Friday, May 1. The burn permits will be available online, as well as by telephone. Prior to burning, property owners should check with the Mendocino County Air Quality District to ensure they have the proper permits, and that it is a permissive burn day.

Current forecasts predict an unusually dry summer ahead, and there have already been several wildfires in Mendocino County, including a burn pile in Potter Valley that escaped into a one acre wildland fire on April 24. Prior to planning a residential burn, contact Cal Fire at this website or at 707-459-7414. Cal Fire offices in Mendocino County remain closed to the public at this time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s the announcement from the Cal Fire Mendocino unit: