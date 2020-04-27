Covelo man allegedly assaults pregnant wife

Editor’s note: If you are struggling with domestic violence, or know someone who is, there are resources that can help. In Mendocino County, Project Sanctuary provides free resources and support. They have temporarily suspended walk-in visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but can be reached 24/7 at (707) 463-4357 for the inland county area, and (707) 964-4357 for the coast.

MENDOCINO Co., 4/27/20 — A Covelo man stands accused of assaulting his pregnant wife during a domestic violence dispute last Sunday. The 31 year old woman, who was five months pregnant, was airlifted to an out of the area hospital, and there is currently no word on her condition, or the status of her pregnancy.

The man, Samson Musselini Joaquin, 23 of Covelo, allegedly choked his wife with a belt, then beat her with heavy metal objects about the head and stomach, fled the scene then returned later. The man was arrested on April 19, and booked into Mendocino County Jail on charges of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.

In a situation whether the alleged crime is so heinous as this it’s important to note that in the American justice system all people are considered innocent until proven guilty, and that The Mendocino Voice has not independently researched or investigated this crime, we are basing this report on the press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. We note this here by way of transparency.

According to the Mendocino County Jail’s booking log webpage Joaquin was booked in lieu of $50,000 in bail, while the press release from the MCSO lists the amount at $30,000. Though may non-violent offenders are currently not being held in jail as a way to reduce the risk of the spread of the coronavirus in the crowded conditions of a jail, it appears that Joaquin was jailed and held there.

In a recent interview Mendocino County Sheriff Matt Kendall noted that domestic violence and other sorts of assault have spiked significantly in recent weeks during this shelter-in-place period (colloquially referred to as the “quarantine”). Other high-profile cases of domestic violence have transpired in the recent past, including the alleged murder of Elenah Elston by her husband Tavion Johnson.

Here is the full press release from the MCSO: