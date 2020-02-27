Meet the candidate interview: John Sakowicz is running for District 1 supervisor

MENDOCINO Co., 2/26/20 — It’s election time again and that means we’re bringing back our “Meet the Candidate” series, where we conduct live-streamed video interviews of all the supervisorial candidates. We interviewed candidate John Sakowicz on Wednesday, February 26, at his office in house in Deerwood, near Ukiah.

We hope you find this interview informative, and if you have questions you’d like us to ask the candidates, email info@mendovoice.com or tune in live and comment during the upcoming video interviews. This interview was conducted by our managing editor, Adrian Fernandez Baumann.

The Mendocino Voice will be covering the 2020 local elections thoroughly; you’ll find more of our election coverage here. The other candidates running for supervisor in the District 1 primary are Jon Kennedy, Glenn McGourty, and James Green.

The California primary election will be held much earlier than usual this year, on March 3. If you haven’t registered yet you can still cast a conditional ballot at the polls on election day. To vote in Mendocino County you must be a U.S. citizen, over 18, and live in Mendocino County.