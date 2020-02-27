Katarzyna Rolzinski endorses Councilwoman Mo Mulheren for District 2 supervisor

Dear Editor,

Having moved to Ukiah in 1968, I’ve lived here continuously except for 11 years on Capitol Hill in DC working nationally. I mention this as I have experienced both viewing the “big picture” and addressing the many challenging details to work effectively. Over the past 52 years of being a Ukiah property owner, I have observed and worked with many individuals who have served on the Ukiah City Council and the Mendocino Board of Supervisors, and I am honored to support and vote for Maureen ‘Mo’ Mulheren to represent me to Mendocino County’s 2nd District. Mo brings a particular freshness and vitality, a “can-do” attitude to everything she does. And, I think it is important to recognize Mo’s successful collaborations with her regional approach when considering common concerns with Mendocino County’s relationship to our bordering counties.

Beyond the elected officials and other prominent civic leaders, I have noticed how approachable Mo is with people of all ages and walks of life. Mo really listens and she hears the varied concerns of everyone. She continues to reach out to underrepresented groups such as her plan to establish cultural liaisons with the Native American and Latino communities to have direct and ongoing representation. Mo also recognizes seniors’ concerns as needing more representation. Surprisingly to me I’m now in this category, and the baby boomers continue to add to this very large demographic in Mendocino County. Though we may have gained wisdom and experiences, we are transitioning into the foreign land of facing diifferent needs around housing, medical, transportation, and supportive services and needing to learn how to navigate this unforeseen terrain. These senior issues need to be addressed by the BOS, and I have faith in Mo, that she will carry these concerns forward.

As a lifelong resident of Ukiah with two children, Mo is deeply invested in Mendocino County, and she is committed to community wellness that involves the delicate balance of providing human services with the myriad problems facing homeless people including mental health and drug problems as well as the need for housing at all levels; of encouraging economic development, especially small business opportunities; and maintaining the natural beauty of Mendocino County while promoting careful stewardship of our agriculture land; and securing disaster preparedness. Mo has exhibited leadership, communication skills, and partnerships to set goals and guidelines, and I feel confident that she will bring these abilities to the BOS level, where she will be able to effect change beyond the constraints of the Ukiah City Council.

Since announcing her candidacy in January of 2019, Mo has been attending an enormous array of community events (most often as a volunteer), and it is impressive to note her broad and diverse coalition of supporters and endorsements including: Mendocino Women’s Political Coalition (MWPC), Sierra Club, SEIU Local 1021, North Bay Labor Council of Teamsters Local 856, North Bay Realtors, and a long list of individuals including retired Sheriff Tom Allman. In addition to her service on the Ukiah City Council including mayor, a few of her other leadership positions include: Past President of the Redwood Empire Division, Vice-Chair of the Russian River Watershed Association, City Selection Committee, Disaster Council, Mendocino Transit Authority Board of Directors, Ukiah Unified School District Committee.

After many hours of discussing 2nd District issues and bringing up other points of view with Mo, I am convinced that she is capable and dedicated to deal constructively with the many complicated issues that will come before her on the BOS. From Mo’s 12 years of operating her own insurance business coupled with her six years on the Ukiah City Council, she has the experience of researching an enormous range of technical information; she knows how to ask the right questions and to explain her step-by-step decisions. I think that it is important to remember that Mo serves on the present Ukiah City Council and attends the BOS meetings, and this means that she will be ready to move seamlessly and “hit the road running” with her current knowledge and leadership from the Ukiah City Council to the Mendocino BOS. Remember that every vote counts, so I urge you to join me in voting for Maureen ‘Mo’ Mulheren for 2nd District to the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors.



Katarzyna Rolzinski, PhD

Ukiah, CA