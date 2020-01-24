WILLITS, 1/23/20 — United States Air Force Captain Kevin A. Larson, 34 and originally of Spokane, WA, killed himself in Mendocino County Sunday Jan. 19, after fleeing a court martial conviction in Nevada, and evading local law enforcement, including the California Highway Patrol and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. After a manhunt and brief stand-off, a single shot was heard and Mendocino SWAT found Larson’s body, dead from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. Now some additional details about the circumstances surrounding the man’s suicide have emerged.

(For a detailed account of the chase, search and stand-off involving Larson see our previous coverage.)

According to Air Force records and spokespeople, Larson was a drone pilot who had been most recently been stationed at Creech Air Force base near Las Vegas, NV. Creech specializes in maintaining and operating Air Force drones and Larson was certified on the MQ1 and MQ9 predator drones, which he piloted out of Creech. The exact nature of his missions is unknown.

Early in January Larson court-martialed at Nellis Air Force Base, also near Las Vegas, with the following violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice: Article 107, Make false official statement; Article 112a, Possess Schedule I, II or III drugs; Article 112a, Possess with intent to distribute Schedule I, II or III drugs; Article 112a, Wrongful Use of Schedule I, II or III drugs; Article 112a, Distribution of Schedule I, II or III drugs; Article 128, Assault consummated by a battery; Article 133, Conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman; Article 134, Fraternization; Article 134, Solicitation.

Larson was tired and convicted on some of the charges earlier this month, and according to reporting from the military newspaper, Stars and Stripes, he was slated to be dismissed from the Air Force for his crimes. Extensive commentary on Air Force internet forums by people claiming to be acquaintances, and defending Larson, paint a picture of a worsening cycle of domestic problems which eventually led to the court martial — though statements are mixed with praise for his leadership within the Air Force from people saying they served under him.

On Friday, Jan. 17, Larson was due for a sentencing hearing, but instead fled to California, where on Saturday Jan. 18, he was stopped, then pursued by CHP officers south of Ukiah. It is unclear why he fled to California, though given that he was original from Washington, it may be possible that he was traveling home.

The following day an search was initiated in a remote area, in the hills west of U.S. Route 101 and north of Ukiah. Upon locating him law enforcement attempted contact, sending two small reconnaissance drones separately. After the second drone flew over Larson’s car a single shot was heard, at which point Mendocino SWAT was called in, who found him some yards behind his car, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound from a high powered rifle.

Here is a press release from the MCSO: