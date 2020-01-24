Mendocino Co. Museum now free first Saturday of each month; starting Feb. 1

MENDOCINO Co., 1/22/20 — When was the last time you checked out the Mendocino County Museum, located on East Commercial Street in Willits? If it’s been a while, you might want to stop by on the first Saturday of the month, since starting in February, admission will be free on those days. The county’s museum is currently showing Natural Expressions, an exhibit that highlights Mendocino environment, and also features a number of permanent exhibits about local history and indigenous culture, ongoing art displays, workshops, events, and more.
The free admission is being changed from first Wednesdays on the month, to the first Saturday, which will make it more available to people who may be working during the week and families. Admission is also free with your Mendocino County library card.
The museum is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and is located at 400 East Commercial Street in Willits; check out the event calendar here. The Roots of Motive Power historic steam and diesel train engines are located right next to the building to check out as well.
Here’s the press release from the county:
The current exhibit, Natural Expressions: Art Inspired by Mendocino County, features arts and crafts showcasing the beauty and diversity of Mendocino County’s landscapes and resources. View mixed media art including painting, fiber arts, and crafts made from redwood, shells, leather, and more. Works from beloved local artist such as Lorenzo Latimer, Grace Hudson, and Mark Walker are on display.
Learn more about Mendocino County Museum, new exhibits, and programming by visiting our website www.mendocinocounty.org/museum.
For more information, please contact the Mendocino County Museum at 707-459-2736.