Good Farm Fund announces 2019 small farm grant award winners

Here is an announcement from the Good Farm Fund concerning the winners of its 2019 small farm grant award:
|We Did It With Your Help
We would like to personally thank everyone who helped to make our 6th Annual Winter Feast a night we will never forget. We were blown away by the scrumptious dinner prepared by the team of talented chefs with care, the tasty beverages on offer, and the amazing generosity of our community.
The true cherry on top moment of the night was the forest of hands that were raised with pledges big and small during our ask. Our neighbors from near and far stepped up to fill our Disaster Recovery Fund which supports local farmers in times of crisis. When everything was totaled at the end of the night, we raised over $19,000 with your help.
Your support is an investment future of Mendocino and Lake County’s farmers; enabling them to grow their farms and expand local food production in our communities. We couldn’t do what we do without you. Thank you.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Bee Collective – community beekeeping gear
Big Mesa Farm – cold storage
Buttercup Compost Lab – shipping for worm bin
Cerro Negro – commercial refrigerator
Covelo Organics – front loader for tractor
Natural Products of Boonville & The Forest People – autoclave sterilizer (for mushroom operation)
Nature’s Tune – upgrade irrigation system (emitter tape)
FLOW KANA FOUNDATION GRANT
Mulligan Garden – WIC bedding chopper for mushroom medium
FREY VINEYARDS FOUNDATION GRANT
Fortunate Farms – Wallenstien manure spreader
REDWOOD CREDIT UNION FOUNDATION GRANT
Edenberry Farm – 120 stone fruit trees to replace dead trees
Nautilus Ridge Farm – improve irrigation system
Terri’s Garden – improve soil & extend growing season
Seely Farm – rehab community cold storage
SONOMA CLEAN POWER FOUNDATION GRANT
The Forest People – passive recapture area (to increase mushroom production)