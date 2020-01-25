Good Farm Fund announces 2019 small farm grant award winners

We Did It With Your Help

We would like to personally thank everyone who helped to make our 6th Annual Winter Feast a night we will never forget. We were blown away by the scrumptious dinner prepared by the team of talented chefs with care, the tasty beverages on offer, and the amazing generosity of our community.



The true cherry on top moment of the night was the forest of hands that were raised with pledges big and small during our ask. Our neighbors from near and far stepped up to fill our Disaster Recovery Fund which supports local farmers in times of crisis. When everything was totaled at the end of the night, we raised over $19,000 with your help.



Your support is an investment future of Mendocino and Lake County’s farmers; enabling them to grow their farms and expand local food production in our communities. We couldn’t do what we do without you. Thank you.